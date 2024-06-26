Crawley Town's departing striker sends message over his departure leaving fans to ask questions

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Crawley Town fans believe Danilo Orsi has appeared to send a parting message to owners WAGMI United after he left the club today.

Reds confirmed that striker Orsi has left the club to join League One rivals Burton Albion on a permanent transfer for an undisclosed fee. Orsi follows Nick Tsaroulla, Adam Campbell and Will Wright out of the door, with Laurence Maguire also not returning.

They all played a key role in helping Crawley exceed all expectations in a historic season which ended in a play-off final win at Wembley.

The news 25-goal man Orsi was leaving has stunned the fans and made them once again question owners WAGMI United.

And in his goodbye post on social media, Orsi appears to have taken a shot at the owners. Orsi thanked the fans, sponsors Brick Borrow, the coaching staff and Scott Lindsey in his post.

But it was in his message to the players where he suggests the team wanted to stay together. He said: “Through thick and thin we had each other’s backs and knew we were all in it together. I’m disappointed this group wasn’t given the chance to do it all again. However, I wish everyone the best for their futures and look forward to seeing where the journey takes us all.”

Reposting Orsi’s message on X, Dan Palmer said: “‘I’m disappointed this group wasn’t given a chance to do it all again’ , wonder why that is @SportsCheetah @EbenNotEvan @WAGMIUnited?”

Andy Salmon said: “Very interesting comment in third paragraph.”