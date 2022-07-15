Crawley Town's first three away games in League Two: GH Away Travel's plans for including Carlisle in a day

Here Alain Harper explains the plans for the first three games of the season.

OUR SEASON START HERE -

Saturday July 30 - CARLISLE UNITED – departs from the stadium at 5.30am cost is £40.00 – this is a there and back day trip – not an overnight trip. 26 supporters have already booked their seats on the coach to Carlisle United.

Details regarding our first trip of as the season to Carlisle United – we will only be taking the one coach and will depart from the Stadium at 5.30am, as we are doing this as a there and back its going to be a long day and most of it will be on the coach travelling.

The coach has toilet facility and at seat charging points – we’ll have a few DVD’s/CD’s to watch/listen as well if needed. We will have a couple of stops on each of the journeys to give you a break – going will be the M6 Toll services, just under 3 hours from Crawley and then at the Beehive pub at Penrith for a buffet lunch which we aim to get there at midday. Its then about half an hour to Carlisle’s ground. We will depart straight after the game and aim for our first stop at the M6 Toll services depending on traffic where we will have sufficient time to get something to eat and drink. It will be then decided if we want to push on home from there or have another short break at Beaconsfield.

Cost of this trip is £40 for all supporters, that’s £20 each way going virtually up to Scotland much cheaper than any other way of getting their – which also includes the buffet, we have spoken to the manager at the Beehive and all now confirmed that we are booked in. We are sorry for this price but we need to cover the costs of the coach for this trip as we did for Hartlepool last season.

This is the longest journey of the season and it’s the first time that we have ever done this as a return trip. As it’s a return trip we are going to allow 14 - 16’s to travel unaccompanied on the coach but will need parent’s permission and that they will drop them off and collect them from the stadium when we arrive back in Crawley.

HARROGATE – Saturday August 13 2022 – departing from the Broadfield Stadium at 7.00am – cost is £30.00 which includes a buffet lunch on the way to the game – venue to be confirmed. We will have a comfort/coffee break on route at Watford Gap at about 9.15am depending on traffic

ROCHDALE – Saturday August 27 2022 – departing from the Broadfield Stadium at 7.00am – cost is £30.00 which includes a buffet lunch on the way to the game at the Kilton Inn, Knutsford. We will have a comfort/coffee break at the M6 Toll services at about 10.00am.

To book your seats on any of the above coaches then please contact either Alain 07771-792346 or [email protected] or Patrick on Twitter or Facebook. We will confirm your booking and agree payment procedure.