Crawley Town on the search for new football commentators for the 2022/23 season

Crawley Town has a training day at Broadfield Stadium on Sunday, August 21, which will give people the chance to experience what it is like being a football commentator.

AMS have commentary teams around the country, including Premier League clubs such as Leicester City, Wolves, Nottingham Forest and Southampton.

AMS are looking for applicants who fit the following requirements:

Crawley Town are looking for new football commentators for the 2022/23 season

-Be able to commit to roughly 75% of Crawley Town’s home fixtures, including pre-season and cup games

-Be able to occasionally carry a small amount of equipment (less than 8kg)

-Live within approximately 90 minutes’ travel of the stadium

-Be available for the all-day training session (9.30am-5.30pm) on August 21st

If you are interested in learning from AMS, getting trained and delivering commentary on matches from the club’s in-venue access service, please email [email protected] with the following information:

-Full name

-Age

-Email address

-Phone number

-80-100 words on why you think you’d be a great commentator covering Crawley Town matches!

The closing date for applications is 11.59pm on Friday August 15, so get in touch if you fancy taking up a spot on the Broadfield Stadium gantry next season.

Alan March Sport Ltd reserves the right to close applications early should they be oversubscribed. You do not need to be a Crawley Town FC supporter to apply. Please note the training is free of charge, this is a voluntary position and you will not be an employee of Crawley Town FC or Alan March Sport Ltd.