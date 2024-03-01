Crawley Town's game against Barrow is called off due to waterlogged pitch
Crawley Town’s scheduled match with Barrow at the Broadfield Stadium has been called off due to a water logged pitch.
A referee inspected the pitch earlier this afternoon, and after discussions with the EFL and PGMOL, it was decided that the pitch was in an unplayable condition and the match would be postponed.
Tickets already purchased for this fixture will still be valid for the rearranged fixture. If you wish to receive a refund on your ticket, you must bring the physical ticket or booking confirmation in to the ticket office.
A new date for this fixture will be announced in due course.