'We are going to play every game as if they are cup finals' says Crawley Town boss

The Reds have exceeded all expectations this season after many pundits predicting them to finish rock bottom of League Two.

Thanks to a run of three wins and a draw following a minor blip, they are currently ninth, two points off the play-offs, with a game in hand over seventh-placed Walsall.

A win over sixth-placed Barrow on Saturday would see them close the gap on them to one point – so effectively the rest of Crawley Town’s season is in their hands.

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey wants the players and fans to treat the last 13 games of the season like cup finals. Picture: Eva Gilbert

And Lindsey wants his side – and the fans – to treat every game like a cup final between now and April 27.

"We are going to play every game as if they are cup finals, we have to if we want to get to where we want to or at least have a chance of that,” said Lindsey. “We feel we have done that and have got ourselves in a really good position and the message to fans is we want them to support us like we are in cup finals.

"I think they do anyway and long may that continue. They are so important to us, I think theta re brilliant home and away.

“They have helped us so far this seasons and they can really help us in these last 13 games.”

Like Saturday’s opponents Barrow, Reds have surprised everyone with where they are and how they have gone about this season on the pitch, and Lindsey revealed the secret of their success.

"Our success is not a secret, it’s just hard work. It’s really simple. Hard work from staff, players on training ground, the detail on how we play.

“The message has to be clear, that’s really important and the players have taken on board my message. They have taken a lot of information on this season and I have to be honest, they have pretty much executed every game plan I have asked them to.”

In recent weeks, promotion hunters Notts County, Wrexham and Stockport have all dropped points. Barrow have also lost three agmes on the tro as we reach the business end of the season. Lindsey said: “It’s about holding your nerve and with our group we have got no right to be there, Barrow probably think that as well, but we have no right to be there so it’s not about us holding our nerve it’s about us ploughing through these fixtures and getting as many points as we can get and let’s just see where it does take us.”