It was announced yesterday [Thursday, April 7] that US cryptocurrency group WAGMI United had purchased Ziya Eren’s controlling shares of the club.

Preston Johnson, co-founder of WAGMI United, said he wants to ‘shake up the status quo, try out some new ideas, and build a worldwide community of fans new and old that can be excited to cheer on the Red Devils together’.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Allman revealed the Reds' American owners were keen to ‘crack on’ with their ambitious plans on and off the pitch.

General manager Tom Allan said Crawley Town’s new owners are ‘looking to get stuck in right away’ to help the club achieve its ambitions. Picture by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

He said: “They’re looking to get stuck in right away. We’ve had conversations, on and off the field, about plans. Now that the deal is done we’ll be able to crack on with those plans.

“They’ll be over towards the end of the month, so that will allow for more meetings with the relevant stakeholders, both internally and externally.

“Myself and John [Yems, Crawley Town manager] are in almost constant dialogue with them. They’re really keen to get over to us as soon as they can, it’s just still a bit difficult travel-wise at the moment.

“They’re really hands on, really passionate about being here, and can’t wait to get going.

“These ambitions that we’ve got, as the ownership group are keen to say, will be starting from now.”

Allman also revealed logistical issues caused the takeover to be left in a ‘state of limbo’ for a few months, and he was very relieved to get the deal over the line.

He added: “With the time zones it’s been difficult [to liaise with the American investors], but equally everyone has wanted to get the deal done so you learn to work around that.

“The last couple of months have been difficult because you’re in this state of limbo.

“But it’s great to now be in a position where we want to finish the season as strong as we can on the field.

"We can then take stock over the summer and look to build.”