John Yems tells Crawley Town fans not to be 'frightened' by WAGMI United takeover

It was announced yesterday [Thursday] that WAGMI United had purchased Ziya Eren’s majority stake in the club to become the new owners.

WAGMI United is fronted by co-owners Eben Smith, a trader of non-fungible tokens [NFTs] and Preston Johnson, a sports gambling analyst who have both made money through Cryptocurrency, the pair are named as new directors at Crawley.

It’s exciting times for Reds fans with Yems looking forward to working with the new owners.

Manager John Yems has told the Crawley Town faithful not to be frightened of the takeover by WAGMI United. Picture by Pete Norton/Getty Images

He said: "These seem very good people and they want to be successful and we all want to be. We’ve changed it round here over the last couple years so who’s to say where we can go? Let’s hope they can meet my ambition."

The incoming owners have named themselves as directors but have stated that if the club fail to achieve promotion by the end of the 2023-24 season they will allow fans to vote on whether they continue on the board, something that shows the expectation they have.

Yems said: "It’s always exciting in football. My ambition was to get promoted this year and the year before.

"Ever since the age of 10 you want to win the World Cup and you don’t lose that drive, let’s see where we go with each other.

"I think we will be pulling each other’s reins in a little bit, but I know if we do it correctly, don’t be frightened of it.

"Having spent a lot of time in the States I know how a lot of things work in America.

"When you talk about crypto, I thought it was the kind of thing that kills Superman to be honest with you!

"How many people in football know where their owners get their money from? You just judge good people by good people.”

When asked if they had laid out any more ambitions, Yems jokingly answered: "We’re all off to Florida in the summer for a pre-season tour, we’ve entered the Americas Cup yachting race, we’re going to rodeo and I’m going to be chief cowboy on the horse!

"They have to learn about football not soccer! But they’re willing to learn, you don’t get the wealth and business acumen by being stupid, do you?

“If you get worried about things like computers and analytics, because I don’t know anything about it, you get frightened of it.

"There’s nothing to be frightened of, they’re new owners coming into the club, they have to match our ambitions so it’s a two-way street."