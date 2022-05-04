Crawley Town manager John Yems

WAGMI United’s Preston Johnson and Eben Smith will face the fans in the Mayo Wynne Baxter Suite from 7.30pm - and the suspended Yems will be top of the agenda.

The 62-year-old was suspended by on April 24 after Daily Mail revealed the FA were investigating him amid allegations that he used discriminatory language and behaviour against his own players.In their official statement at the time, the club said the accusations were ‘serious and credible’.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crawley Town co-chairman Preston Johnson was at the game against Leyton Orient

And now the Daily Mail has published what Yems has been accused of saying after speaking to a player who did not wish to be named, and an unnamed the member of staff.

Neither the FA nor the club would comment further until the investigation has concluded.

Once the investigation has concluded, the football governing body’s disciplinary department will decide whether to charge Yems with a breach of rule E3, which prohibits discrimination against another individual’s protected characteristics such as race, colour, religion, sexual orientation or disability.

Yems was appointed manager in December 2019. The club are currently 12th in League Two with a points tally of 60, one less than they achieved last season.

Reds have lost all three games they have played since Yems was suspended.

The Fans Forum takes place at the Mayo Wynne Baxter Suite from 7.30pm. Fans should enter from 7am via the main reception.

The initial seating capacity for the forum is set at 150, with more standing space available to meet demand should the situation arise.