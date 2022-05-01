Crawley Town co-chairman to buy fans £1,000 worth of drinks after saying ‘soccer’

Crawley Town’s new co-chairman said he will buy £1,000 worth of drinks for fans after being caught saying ‘soccer’.

Preston Johnson said he would put down the money, similarly to a ‘swear jar’, if he used the American name for football.

Crawley Town took to social media after the co-chairman was ‘caught’ in the hospitality suite.

Crawley Town co-chairman Preston Johnson SUS-220105-151533001

A spokesperson said, “A man of his word! Co-chairman Preston Johnson will be at The Old Punch Bowl from 8pm this evening (Sunday, May 1) to meet up with fans.