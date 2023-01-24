Crawley Town's postponed home League Two fixture against Doncaster Rovers moved to new date

The Reds will now entertain Donny on Tuesday, March 21, with a kick-off time of 7.45pm.
Anyone with tickets to the postponed fixture can reuse them for entry on the day of the game.
The game was initially scheduled to be played on Saturday, January 14, but was called off due to a waterlogged pitch.
Crawley have not played a competitive game since the 2-2 draw at Newport County on January 2.
The Reds were due to play Grimsby Town this [Tuesday, January 24] evening, but the game was postponed last night due to a frozen pitch.