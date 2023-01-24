Edit Account-Sign Out
Crawley Town's postponed home League Two fixture against Doncaster Rovers moved to new date

Crawley Town's postponed home League Two fixture against Doncaster Rovers has been moved to a new date.

By Matt Pole
3 minutes ago
Updated 24th Jan 2023, 2:42pm

The Reds will now entertain Donny on Tuesday, March 21, with a kick-off time of 7.45pm.

Anyone with tickets to the postponed fixture can reuse them for entry on the day of the game.

The game was initially scheduled to be played on Saturday, January 14, but was called off due to a waterlogged pitch.

Crawley Town's postponed home League Two fixture against Doncaster Rovers has been moved to a new date. Picture by Pete Norton/Getty Images
Crawley have not played a competitive game since the 2-2 draw at Newport County on January 2.

The Reds were due to play Grimsby Town this [Tuesday, January 24] evening, but the game was postponed last night due to a frozen pitch.

