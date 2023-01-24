Crawley Town's postponed home League Two fixture against Doncaster Rovers moved to new date

Crawley Town's postponed home League Two fixture against Doncaster Rovers has been moved to a new date.

The Reds will now entertain Donny on Tuesday, March 21, with a kick-off time of 7.45pm.

Anyone with tickets to the postponed fixture can reuse them for entry on the day of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game was initially scheduled to be played on Saturday, January 14, but was called off due to a waterlogged pitch.

Crawley Town's postponed home League Two fixture against Doncaster Rovers has been moved to a new date. Picture by Pete Norton/Getty Images

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crawley have not played a competitive game since the 2-2 draw at Newport County on January 2.