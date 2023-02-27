Haywards Heath Town have announced that the club will be merging with women’s outfit Crawley Wasps with immediate effect.

The Wasps will now play all their home games at the Blues’ Hanbury Park, and both boards will merge and share governance responsibility moving forwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Wasps are bottom of the FA Women’s National League South, the third level in the women's football pyramid in England, while Heath sit third-from-bottom in the Isthmian South East.

Crawley Wasps owner and chairman Jack Ayles said: “As I am sure many are aware it is becoming increasingly difficult for a club without a home to continue to compete in the FAWNL.

“The rising costs of running a club of this status and the introduction of minimum standard requirements for this level of football have meant that a plan was needed in order to become sustainable and create a suitable pathway for all the incredibly talented young Wasps at the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After several months of talks between several clubs it has become clear that Steve [Isherwood, Heath chairman] and Haywards Heath Town is the right move and an exciting new partnership for Crawley Wasps FC.

“Steve and his team are incredibly passionate not only about Wasps but the future growth of women and girls football in the area, and they have already shown Haywards Heath Town’s commitment to the club with the use of the facilities and investment into the first team.

Haywards Heath Town have announced the club will be merging with women's outfit Crawley Wasps with immediate effect. Picture by Ben Davidson Photography 2020

“The first team will train and play at Hanbury going forwards. This is a ground we can finally call home!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our talented and competitive youth section will continue to play and train at Ewhurst playing fields in Crawley for the foreseeable future.

“Further details will be announced internally to all club members in the coming days.

“I look forward to working with Steve and the team at Haywards Heath Town as we look to grow and now compete on an equal footing in the FAWNL.”

Blues chairman Isherwood added: “I am delighted to have got this over the line and see it as a great coup for the club. It puts both sides in a much healthier position to push on through our respective leagues and grow the fanbase of both teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Crawley Wasps have already played several games at Hanbury, the most recent being a 2-1 victory over Plymouth. I would like to thank Jack for his efforts and his desire to see what they have built at Crawley push on to the next level.