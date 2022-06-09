Crawley Wasps set to call Horsham FC home for next season

The Wasps have agreed to play all their FA Women’s National League South and cup fixtures at the Hornets for the duration of the 2022-23 campaign.

Crawley Wasps chairman Jack Ayles said: “We are extremely excited to be playing at Horsham FC next season.

“The facilities are second to none and are perfect for our fan base players and staff.

”This is a huge step for us and great for the future development of our club.”

The Wasps enjoyed a solid campaign in 2021-22, finishing fifth in the FA Women’s National League South.

Supporters can look forward to the Wasps entertaining big names like Watford, Ipswich Town and Portsmouth at the Camping World Community Stadium next season.

Meanwhile, Horsham have added a further fixture to their pre-season itinerary.

The Hornets will host 2019 FA Vase finalists Cray Valley Paper Mills on Saturday, August 6 (3pm kick-off).

The match with the Millers has been added to replace the meeting with Worthing. This friendly has been moved to Tuesday, July 26 (7.45pm kick-off) due to the Reds’ National League South season starting on August 6.