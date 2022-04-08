Former Crawley owner Ziya Eren's shares were officially purchased by the group, headed by Preston Johnson and Eben Smith, yesterday [Thursday, April 7].

The takeover by WAGMI will see board members Eren, Konyar, Emre Eren and Nuhkan Ruzgar leave with immediate effect.

Full details of the board will be announced in due course.

Posting on Twitter, Konyar, who arrived with Eren at Crawley in 2016 following the Turkish steel magnate's takeover, said: "Today [Thursday] brings the end of a memorable journey that will live with me forever.

"We travelled to our first Crawley game, away to Accrington, on February 13, 2016.

"Six years of home and away followed. It has taken its toll and ultimately Crawley needs energy, passion and dedication at all times.

"Crawley is a club that needs to think outside of the box. Having spent time communicating with Preston and Eben; I'm delighted with their energy, enthusiasm, unity and intelligence.

Departing Crawley Town technical director and CEO Erdem Konyar has paid a heartfelt tribute to the club following the Reds' takeover by NFT investment group WAGMI United

"They have the potential to progress this special club. It's truly exciting and I wish them all the best for the future.

"Thank you to all the fans for accepting me and for your support through thick and thin.

"There are too many to name individually; as a collective, you have always welcomed me.

"You are a special group; I made some mistakes, but I will always put the badge first. The memories will always live on."

Konyar continued: "We are lucky to have had such a talented and honest group of players during our time.

"Thank you all for accepting me in the dressing room and I wish you all health, happiness and success in life. Chase them bonuses.

"We were lucky to have had such a consistently great bunch throughout our time.

"Special thanks to The Cat [Glenn Morris] who saved my sanity and well being many times.

"Dermot [Drummy], God rest his soul, Harry [Kewell], Gabby [Cioffi] and Yemsy [John Yems] all added to me and taught me so much. Thank you all.

"The Wycombe win with Dermot, Harry's last minute win at Chesterfield, Gabby's Norwich and Stoke victories, and Yemsy's Leeds miracle will be with me forever.

"Thank you to all the football staff behind the scenes that have been there through all these times.

"My chairman, my friend, my leader Ziya Eren. You never gave up on us and stuck with us through thick and thin.

"In the hardest moments, you picked us up. Thank you, chairman. It was special.