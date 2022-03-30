Ziya Eren meeting the press as Crawley Town owner

Eren took over the club in March 2016 and although they have progressed up the leagues, Crawley have become sustainable in what as been a very tough couple of years for all football clubs.

And as the rumours of the club being sold are discussed on social media, a few fans have praised what Eren has done for the Reds.

Stephen Dimmock said on the Crawley Town FC Supporters Group Facebook page: "I feel that Ziya Eren did very well in keeping us relatively sustainable in what has been a very difficult last couple of years in professional football."

Ron Parsons said: "Sometimes it’s a case of “Better the devil you know “. This man has single handily kept the club afloat financially for the past few years. If he has to sell up then I hope it’s to someone as honourable as him."

Here is Ziya Eren's Crawley Town story:

February 18, 2016 - Eren tells Turkish media Crawley Town cost him £1. The steel magnate was been quoted as saying it was a ‘symbolic’ payment and that he aims to have the League 2 side in the Championship in eight to ten years.

February 20, 2016 - We are not millions in debt, say Crawley Town. The League Two club’s board released a statement to clear up what they call ‘misunderstandings’ in the European media. Claims in the Turkish press suggested that new owner Ziya Eren, who is the president of Turkish first division side Kayseri Erciyesspor, will be taking on £2.5 millions of debt.

March 1, 2016 - Crawley Town sale contracts exchanged. Sale contracts for Crawley Town exchanged with prospective new owner Ziyal Eren, the club confirmed. Progress of the sale to the Turkish steel magnate was slowed by both parties awaiting Football League approval and the completion of the owners and directors’ test for the past month.

March 2, 2016 - Dunford not worried' by delay in takeover - Crawley Town chief executive Michael Dunford said he was not worried by a delay in the takeover of the club. Dunford said: “The Football League have got two or three clubs being sold at the moment. I am not worried and I don’t imagine any problems."

March 9, 2016 - Ziya Eren officially takes over as owner of Crawley Town - Chairman Dave Pottinger, Michael Dunford, Ian Carter and Matt Turner have all resigned from the board with immediate effect. “Crawley Town can confirm that the ownership of the club has today passed to Mr Ziya Eren following a final meeting of the club’s directors,” read a statement on their official website.

March 15, 2016 - Crawley Town owner Ziya Eren asks fans for 'patience' - Crawley Town's new owner Ziya Eren asked fans for their patience while they decided how to run the football club. He and his representatives undertook a study of the workings of the club before they made any announcements about their future policy.

April 8, 2016 - Crawley Town's new owner Ziya Eren unveiled to the media - At a press conference held on the Checkatrade.com Stadium pitch, he announced his plans for the club. In a statement issued to the media, Eren said he aimed to take Crawley Town up to the Championship within eight to ten years.

April 27, 2016 - Dermot Drummy appointed. He replaced Mark Yates.

October 5, 2016 - Crawley Town owner praises players, fans, staff and hails Drummy as 'natural leader' - After a stuttering season last year, the steel magnate replaced Mark Yates at the helm with former Chelsea and Arsenal academy man Drummy and Reds were looking a newly-established force on the pitch. Off-the-field, they also seem to be heading in a new direction with a fresh emphasis on marketing and promotion raising their profile.

May 4, 2017 - Dermot Drummy sacked. Striker Matt Harrold took over as caretaker boss.

May 23, 2017 - Former Leeds and Liverpool star Harry Kewell appointed new Crawley Town boss.

January 3, 2018 - Crawley Town owner Eren urges patience and unity from fans - Speaking to fans via a statement on the club’s website www.crawleytownfc.com, he stressed everyone makes mistakes which should be learned from and called for supporters to stay united behind the club. Eren also emphasied the club has not changed its aims since they first took over.

September 7, 2018 - Birthday boy Gabriele Cioffi named as new Crawley Town boss - ItalianGabriele Cioffi was been named the new Crawley Town head coach on a three-year contract. Cioffi was a former defender who played extensively in Italy’s Serie B for 11 clubs, making nearly 400 appearances.

February 11, 2019 - Crawley Town fans forum: Reds supporters shown amount Ziya Eren has donated to club - At a fans' forum, on each seat at the forum was a piece of paper with the details of all the transfers this season, plus details of player budget since Ziya Eren became owner and the donations he has made.

December 2, 2019 - Gabrielle Cioffi leaves club by mutual consent - The club said: "This decision was an extremely difficult one, bearing in mind that Gabriele was at the forefront of bringing our team some historic moments, taking us further than we have ever been in the League Cup as well as beating Premier League opposition for the first time."

December 5, 2019 - John Yems appointed Crawley Town boss - Yems returned to Crawley as head coach with Lee Bradbury as his assistant.

Sunday, January 10, 2021 - 'Today is our proudest moment ' - Crawley Town owner hails historic FA Cup win over Leeds United - The owner made a rare statement after the Reds giant-killng efforts.

March 2022 - Rumours start to circulate on social media about the club being up for sale.