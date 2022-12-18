Edit Account-Sign Out
Crawley's Gareth Southgate will lead England out at Euro 2024 despite World Cup exit

Gareth Southgate will remain as England manager for Euro 2024.

By Sam Morton
36 minutes ago
Updated 18th Dec 2022, 12:34pm

Pundits and ex-England internationals led the calls for the former defender to stay on as manager, despite England’s 2-1 World Cup quarter-final defeat to holders France.

Crawley-born Southgate’s current contract is due to expire in December 2024 – and he will continue to fly the flag for his hometown, at least, until then.

FA CEO Mark Bullingham said: “We are delighted to confirm that Gareth Southgate is continuing as England manager and will lead out Euro 2024 campaign. Gareth and Steve Holland have always had our full support and our planning for the Euros starts now.”

Crawley-born Gareth Southgate’s current contract is due to expire in December 2024 – and he will continue to fly the flag for his hometown, at least, until then. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)
Southgate, who was appointed in November 2016, had said he was ‘conflicted’ about his future after England’s latest defeat.

The 52-year-old led the Three Lions to the World Cup semi-finals in 2018 – where they were beaten in extra-time by Croatia – and a first Euros final against Italy in 2021 – which they lost on penalties.

Southgate, who made 57 appearances for England, has won 49 of his 81 games in charge of the national team. Among those is six knockout victories in major tournaments – the same number as England had won in the 48 years before he took charge.

