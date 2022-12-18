Gareth Southgate will remain as England manager for Euro 2024.

Pundits and ex-England internationals led the calls for the former defender to stay on as manager, despite England’s 2-1 World Cup quarter-final defeat to holders France.

Crawley-born Southgate’s current contract is due to expire in December 2024 – and he will continue to fly the flag for his hometown, at least, until then.

Advertisement Hide Ad

FA CEO Mark Bullingham said: “We are delighted to confirm that Gareth Southgate is continuing as England manager and will lead out Euro 2024 campaign. Gareth and Steve Holland have always had our full support and our planning for the Euros starts now.”

Crawley-born Gareth Southgate’s current contract is due to expire in December 2024 – and he will continue to fly the flag for his hometown, at least, until then. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southgate, who was appointed in November 2016, had said he was ‘conflicted’ about his future after England’s latest defeat.

The 52-year-old led the Three Lions to the World Cup semi-finals in 2018 – where they were beaten in extra-time by Croatia – and a first Euros final against Italy in 2021 – which they lost on penalties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southgate, who made 57 appearances for England, has won 49 of his 81 games in charge of the national team. Among those is six knockout victories in major tournaments – the same number as England had won in the 48 years before he took charge.