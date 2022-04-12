The Crows won the Hastings & District FA Lower Divisions Cup last Wednesday night before clinching the East Sussex Football League Division Five title on Saturday.

Their cup success came courtesy of a convincing 6-1 victory over league rivals Westfield III in the final at The Pilot Field, home of Hastings United FC.

Adam How (2), Ronnie Curtin, James McGrath and Ben Thorpe were among the scorers for Crowhurst in part one of their trophy double.

Hastings & District FA Lower Divisions Cup winners Crowhurst II / Picture: Joe Knight

Part two was sealed by a 3-1 triumph at home to Hampden Park in a winner-takes-all battle to be crowned league champions.

A point would've been enough for the Crows, but they took all three thanks to the goals of Ricky Baldwin, Thorpe and Daniel Turner.

Tyler Barker scored for a Park side which ended up third - five points behind Crowhurst and three adrift of runners-up Westfield III.

From the league's bottom division to the top and Battle Town moved another step closer to being crowned Premier Division champions with a 6-3 win away to Robertsbridge United.

Battle's 14th league victory in 16 games this term left them needing three points from their remaining two league matches - both of which are against the current bottom two - to secure top spot.

Guy Ballard, Tommy Whelan and Ben Hassall were on target for a sixth-placed Robertsbridge side which had won five of its previous six fixtures in a stunning late-season run.

St Leonards Social jumped above Punnetts Town to finish third courtesy of a 5-2 success at home to Rock-a-Nore in their final contest of the campaign.

Antony Atkin's brace, and one apiece from Adam Reilly, Kieran Stocker and Jak Laidlaw did the damage for Social, and left the Rocks requiring a point from their final game - at home to Battle this Saturday - to escape the bottom two.

The leading three teams in an extremely closely-fought tussle for the Division One title are, remarkably, level on points with one match remaining.

Bexhill AAC have a healthy advantage on goal difference, though, and a win away to SC Pass+Move Arrows this Saturday would surely be enough for them to come out on top.

But second-placed Rye Town and third-placed The JC Tackleway are right on their tails, and will be waiting to pounce should AAC slip up.

Rye moved up to second thanks to a 4-2 triumph away to Sidley United II, who began Saturday's fixture above them on goal difference.

Sam Cooper's double, one from Tom Boss and an own goal kept Rye's title hopes very much alive. Adam Bond and Rosh Wells found the net for Sidley, who have now finished and can finish no higher than fourth.

Four days prior to their Sussex Bluefin Junior Challenge Cup final, Tackleway went third after strikes by Jimmy Grain and Kale Hakos earned them a 2-0 win at home to fifth-placed Pass+Move.

Sedlescombe Rangers II finally celebrated their first league victory of the season in their final encounter as they prevailed 2-1 away to seventh-placed Battle Town II.

The result wasn't enough to lift Sedlescombe off the bottom of the table, but it will put them in good heart for their Hastings & District FA Junior Challenge Cup final against Division Three champions AFC Hollington on Wednesday April 20.

Two cup ties were also played at the weekend, one of which produced a 3-0 win for Herstmonceux II at home to Willingdon Athletic III in the Eastbourne FA Junior Cup.

The other saw Division Four outfit Parkfield beaten 1-0 at home to Polegate Town II in the Eastbourne FA Vice Presidents Cup.

Standings (played-points) - Premier Division: Crowhurst 18-45 (+61 goal difference), Battle Town 16-43 (+40), St Leonards Social* 18-32 (+15), Punnetts Town 18-30 (+24), Bexhill Town 18-29 (+9), Robertsbridge United 18-18 (-45), Northiam 75 18-17 (-55), Hawkhurst United 18-16 (-10), Rock-a-Nore* 17-15 (-9), Wadhurst United 17-5 (-30). * = points adjusted.

Division 1: Bexhill AAC 15-34 (+36), Rye Town 15-34 (+20), The JC Tackleway 15-34 (+17), Sidley United II 16-31 (+16), SC Pass+Move Arrows 15-28 (+16), South Coast Athletico 15-19 (-3), Battle Town II 15-9 (-26), Peche Hill Select 16-8 (-31), Sedlescombe Rangers II 16-4 (-45).

Division 2: Westfield II* 16-37 (+25), Little Common II 16-29 (+18), Sandhurst 16-27 (+14), Bexhill Rovers* 16-25 (0), Northiam 75 II 16-23 (+1), Victoria Baptists 16-20 (-6), Catsfield 16-18 (-13), Hooe* 16-17 (-20), Herstmonceux* 16-11 (-19). * = points adjusted.

Division 3: AFC Hollington 12-33 (+50), Ninfield 12-30 (+19), Welcroft Park Rangers 12-24 (+36), Icklesham Casuals 12-15 (-17), Mountfield United 12-13 (-14), The JC Tackleway II 12-10 (-19), Bexhill AAC II 12-0 (-55). Peche Hill Select II withdrawn.

Division 4: Ticehurst 14-30 (+14), Sovereign Saints II 14-28 (+27), Parkfield 14-27 (+10), Hastings Comets 14-22 (+15), Orington 14-20 (+11), Sedlescombe Rangers Development 14-15 (-34), South Coast Athletico II 14-12 (-10), Battle Town III 14-12 (-33).

Division 5: Crowhurst II 14-34 (+61), Westfield III* 14-32 (+48), Hampden Park* 14-29 (+56), Herstmonceux II 14-28 (+17), Welcroft Park Rangers II 14-18 (+5), Burwash 14-13 (-13), Hastings Comets II 14-10 (-56), D&S Hastings Youth 14-0 (-118). Sedlescombe Rangers IV withdrawn. * = points adjusted.

Saturday April 16 fixtures - Premier Division (3pm): Rock-a-Nore v Battle Town.

Division 1 (3pm): Battle Town II v The JC Tackleway, SC Pass+Move Arrows v Bexhill AAC, South Coast Athletico v Rye Town.

Cup final dates (subject to change):

Tuesday April 12 - ESFL Wisden Sports Challenge Cup final (7.30pm): AFC Hollington v Welcroft Park Rangers (at Hastings United FC).

Wednesday April 13 - Sussex Bluefin Junior Challenge Cup final (7.15pm): The JC Tackleway v Ifield Sports (at Lancing FC).

Tuesday April 19 - Robertsbridge Charity Intermediate Cup final (7.15pm): Punnetts Town v Rye Town (at Little Common FC).

Wednesday April 20 - Hastings & District FA Junior Challenge Cup final (7.30pm): AFC Hollington v Sedlescombe Rangers II (at Hastings United FC).

Tuesday April 26 - ESFL Graham Ormston Premier Travel Chauffeurs Challenge Cup final (7.30pm): Battle Town v SC Pass+Move Arrows (at Hastings United FC).