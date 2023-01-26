Winter may finally be easing its grip in Sussex, but the midweek thaw came too late to save Eastbourne Borough’s Senior Cup tie at Bognor Regis Town on Tuesday.

One postponement doth not a pile-up make, as a little-known footballing proverb goes, but Danny Bloor could have done without the last-minute news that the Rocks’ Nyewood Lane pitch was still too rock-hard for football. “We realise that these things are beyond anyone’s control, but it upsets our weekly planning and training – and we have to gear up all over again.”

Eastbourne Borough v Hungerford in pictures.

A revised date was still under discussion as The Herald went to press, with next Tuesday (31st) in the frame. This third round of the Sussex Senior Cup has been plagued with postponements – with Eastbourne United actually still trying to restage their second-round visit to Midhurst and Easebourne – having made the long trek to West Sussex back in December, only to find the home club’s ground fogbound!

Eastbourne Borough in action last weekend at home to Hungerford - who they beat 3-1 | Picture: Andy Pelling - see the match gallery in the links above

Bloor was delighted last Saturday to see his Borough side return to sparkling form with a 3-1 victory over Hungerford Town – and he had special words of praise for long-serving skipper Charlie Walker, whose tenth minute goal set the ball rolling.

“Charlie really did lead the line, to use that old-fashioned but very accurate phrase. He’s not had many opportunities this season to slot into that role, but he gave the Hungerford defence nightmares all afternoon. He’s a quick thinker as well as his quick and bustling movement. Add that to Charlie’s ability on the ball and his experience, and that’s quite a package!”

Bloor’s squad take their annual trip to South London for a Dulwich Hamlet fixture which is always an experience, but always a challenge. “It’s never easy at Dulwich. You’re playing in front of two and a half thousand vocal home supporters – who, to be fair, really know their football but they don’t cut you any slack.

“My players will lap that up, and any footballer worth his salt would take a noisy full stadium any time, over a desolate empty arena. Actually last Saturday at Priory Lane was a case in point. We had a great atmosphere, Hungerford Town kept the match alive until the 88th minute, and it felt like a proper football occasion.”

And in that very slightly loopy spirit that so often fuels lower-league football, new loanee Alfie Bendle appears to have brought his own fan club with him from parent club AFC Wimbledon. Several AFC supporters were at Priory Lane last Saturday to cheer on Alfie as he bossed midfield against Hungerford, and the same fans spent midweek hunting down Dulwich tickets – not always easy to obtain – to back their young hero, and wish him a happy birthday! Alfie turns 18 this Friday (27th January).