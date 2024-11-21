Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

We will be up for the challenge! That’s is the defiant assessment from Robbie Blake as he takes his troops to Folkestone Invicta on Saturday after a morale-boosting Sussex Senior Cup win over Hastings United.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Young defender Hayden Gale grabbed the winner to send Bognor Regis Town into the fourth round of the competition with a 1-0 victory against the U’s on Tuesday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gale, on loan from Dorking Wanderers, pounced on 81 minutes to the delight of the majority of the Nyewood Lane crowd -- and the visitors, down to 10 men, couldn’t respond.

Dan Gifford on the ball v Hastings | Picture: Lyn Phillips

The win once again boosts the mood for Blake’s men, who climbed off the bottom of the Isthmian premier division on Saturday thanks to a 1-1 draw with Carshalton Athletic.

Now the gaffer wants his charges to replicate their decent form of late in Kent. He said: "They are all tough games and Folkestone won't be any different. There are no easy games, but they are all games we can win. I think if we can take the attitude and commitment and the work rate from the last four games into Saturday we will cause them problems. But we know about the strengths they have got, and they have got some good players. We have got to be up for the challenge and I think we will be."

Bognor deserved to win the cup clash with United but were undoubtedly helped in their task by the dismissal of Tom Howard on 21 minutes after a foul on home striker Dan Gifford was deservedly deemed a red card offence by referee Adrian Harris.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The home side were largely dominant and chalked up an incredible 23 shots on goal during the contest.

Bognor on the front foot versus Hastings | Picture: Trevor Staff

Blake was understandably delighted with the victory. added: "When they went down to 10 men it got a little bit easier. But I thought we were the better team with eleven versus eleven and the plus point is that they were almost full strength and we had to change it up a bit. You can't fault the lads in terms of effort, commitment and work rate. The last four games we have been a different team, really, which is positive. And we are pleased to get a clean sheet too.

“We created so many chances and we have arguably scored from the hardest chance we had. That's football. All you can keep doing is banging the door down and keep going to try to score goals and we need to keep more clean sheets because for all those chances we end up hanging in there for the last two minutes. It just goes to show for all the dominance in a game. you are never over the line until the whistle blows.

“It's good for confidence to get the win. We were buoyed by the positive result against Carshalton on Saturday and Hastings are a good team and I felt we thoroughly deserved the win and should have won more handsomely. I genuinely feel there has been a shift of late and we look a lot better team.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rocks side v Hastings: Ryan Hall, Spencer Spurway, Hayden Gale, Toby Kingswell, Amadou Jallow, Tyler Edmonson, Preston Woolston (Jasper Mather 65), Matt Burgess (c), Dan Gifford, Charlie Lambert (Lennie Smith 72), Tommy-Lee Higgs.