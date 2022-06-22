Barnham Trojans Football Club already runs 22 different teams but it has had a tough time recently and welcomes the new sponsorship deal with housebuilder Dandara, which has resulted in branded pitch-side banners being donated.

Nicki Dennis, head of sales at Dandara Southern, said: “Sports clubs are the beating heart of local communities – not only do they encourage sporting talent, but they bring people together.

"With our Fontwell Meadows development located just down the road from the club, we hope that the sponsorship encourages residents at our developments and others in the surrounding areas to get involved.”

The banners, which will take pride of place around the ground, were presented to the club on its presentation day.

Matt Terry, chairman of Barnham Trojans, said: "After a tough couple of years due to Covid, donations both big and small make a huge difference to our club.

"Dandara’s sponsorship has had a really positive impact on the club and players morale, and we hope it will encourage others to get stuck into football.”

