Crawley Town fans can expect ‘dashing, attacking football’ from new management pair Matthew Etherington and Simon Davies

The former Peterborough United and Spurs pair were announced by the club yesterday, a move which saw Lewis Young leave the club after nine years as a player, coach and two spells as interim manager.

Etherington started his playing career at Peterborough United and is still the youngest player ever to play for the club aged 15. After playing for Spurs, West Ham and Stoke, he returned to his boyhood club and has been an academy coach and assistant and caretaker manager of the first team.

The pair played in the same Posh team that reached the semi-finals of the FA Youth Cup (a club record) in 1997-98 with Etherington playing a couple of years above his age.

Director of football Chris Galley with Matthew Etherington and Simon Davies

We caught up with Peterborough Telegraph sports editor Alan Swann, who gave us a bit of background on the pair. He said: “I interviewed Matthew when he was 15 and about to make his first-team debut for Posh and he was articulate then! He's a lovely bloke as is Simon who was a bit quieter than Matthew in their playing days together.”

And was Alan surprised they have taken the job at Crawley? “Very,” he said. “Although it's known Matthew wanted to get into senior management when his Posh contract expired at the end of the current season. It's a big leap from under 21 football to League Two though so interesting to see how it works out.

"And if their team plays like Matthew Etherington and Simon Davies played you can expect dashing, attacking football.”

Peterborough United are delighted for the pair. Chairman Darragh MacAnthony said today: “Delighted for them both. Posh legends. Deserve a crack at league jobs. Excited to see how it goes. Knew it was matter of time until we lost them.”

Posh Academy director Kieran Scarff said “Both Matthew and Simon have provided outstanding support for me personally, the wider group of staff and most importantly the players they have worked with and developed. The quality of their work has continuously shone through and it is no surprise that their knowledge, experience and potential has attracted the interest of other clubs.

"I am delighted for them both that they now have the opportunity to progress into first-team management. It is another example of the importance we give to the development of our staff. I would like to take this opportunity to thank them both and to wish them all the very best in the next chapter of their careers.

Posh director of Football Barry Fry added: “I want to thank Matthew and Simon for their work both on and off the pitch at the football club and wish them every success in their new adventure at Crawley Town.”

Etherington is nicknamed 'Mushy' because of a hairstyle he had as a youngster while Davies’ nickname is 'Digger' for the boring reason he used to play with a spade a lot as a kid!