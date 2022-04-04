Davies scores from halfway line as Bognor Regis Town share six with Urchins

Davies, Rocks man-of-the-match, grabbed a brace and Charlie Bell hit home a third as Bognor in Robbie Blake's second game since being appointed manager permanently following Jack Pearce stepping aside.

Davies' second strike was a mesmerising effort from the halfway line straight from the re-start after the hosts had scored -- and his overall display demonstrated a work ethic that seemed to galvanise Blake's never-say-die team at Bridge Avenue.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harvey Whyre after the Rocks' 3-3 draw at Hornchurch

Yes, it helped that Hornchurch gaffer Mark Stimson was forced to play midfielder Joe Christou in goal with two keepers unavailable through suspension and illness but that shouldn't detract from what was a gritty performance full of spirit.

Blake, along with assistant Jamie Howell, handed striker Shola Ayoola a start -- Nathan Odokonyero took his place on the bench with a slight knock -- and had to shuffle his pack in the absence of influential defender Jake Flannigan. But those who wore the green and white on the day did the club proud.

The Urchins, in fourth place, on a superb run and battling for a play-off place, presented as a strong, physical side who seemed to cope much better on a pitch that was, frankly, a disgrace. It was bobbly beyond belief and totally unsuited to the visitors' usual passing game. Word had filtered down to the press box that Stimson had called a halt to a training session on the surface on Thursday night after just six minutes, so concerned was he at the state of the pitch.

The home side took the lead on eight minutes when the on-rushing Amadou Tangara felled Ola Ogunwamide in the area and referee Craig Barnett awarded the penalty -- Tom Wraight tucked the spot-kick away.

Davies got his first to bring the scores level on 18 minutes when he steered his free-kick past Christou from around 20 years after Dan Gifford had been upended.

The Urchins took the lead once again on 34 minutes after a flowing move saw Jordan Clark feed Liam Nash and he found a way past Tangara.

But just 37 seconds after that strike the Rocks equalised in spectacular fashion. Gifford tapped the ball to Davis from the kick-off and the ever-alert diminutive dynamo launched a long shot over the head of a despairing Christou, who had somehow fallen over and he could only watch the ball sail in over him as he lay stricken on the floor.

Hornchurch then made it 3-2 just before the break with their second penalty of the game. Mickey Parcell hit the deck in the box after a challenge from Alfie Bridgman and the referee generously awarded the home side the opportunity from 12 yards and, again, Wraight tucked the ball away for 3-2.

Not to be denied, however, Bognor made it 3-3 on 53 minutes when Bridgman's low free-kick fell kindly to Charlie Bell just inside the area and the No.8 did ever so well to steady himself before steering home.

Blake was more than happy with what he witnessed -- although he did believe the referee "spoilt the game". He said: "They were a good strong team but I saw a side to the lads that I didn't think we had -- there was a desire, commitment and work rate and I think we showed that in abundance.

“The referee spoilt the game really, poor decisions — but the lads stood up to the challenge and the physicality. We are a young team and they showed great character. They scored two penalties; I thought the first one is a penalty, I don't think the second one is. From the referee's point of view it looks like maybe he (Bridgman) has connected. But for us to come back three times against a big strong team speaks volumes for our players and we were really pleased with the attitude and commitment."

Bognor Regis Town: 1 Amadou Tangara, 2 Harrison Brook (Nathan Odokonyero 79'), 3 Ethan Robb, 4 Calvin Davies, 5 Joe Cook, 6 Craig Robson, 7 Harvey Whyte, 8 Charlie Bell, 9 Shola Ayoola (Sam Dowridge 58'), 10 Dan Gifford, 11 Alfie Bridgman. Subs: 12 Sam Dowridge, 14 Danny Howick, 15 Nathan Odokonyero, 16 Harvey Hughes, 18 Jack Wyatt.