Teen striker Gifford, on loan from Pompey, chose the industrial method of dispatching both penalties with two thunderous shots that gave visiting keeper Patrick Ohman no chance.

His brace -- taking his tally to eight since his loan switch began in January -- came after the Moatsiders took the lead in the 35th minute when Serge Makofo chipped in an exquisite, curling effort beyond the despairing Amadou Tangara in the home goal.

Action as the Rocks take on Merstham / Picture: Trevor Staff

The strike seemed to shake the Rocks from what had been up to that point a rather soporific state and within 10 minutes they had drawn level. Gifford brought Robbie Blake's side level just before the break after Sam Dowridge was upended in the box.

And it was to be Gifford, who worked tirelessly all night up front alongside strike partner Nathan Odokonyero, who took the responsibility from 12 yards when Bognor were awarded another penalty on 55 minutes. The young goal-getter was brought down in the area and got up to absolutely leather home the spot-kick.

Bognor, missing influential defender Craig Robson with a hip injury, relied on Ethan Robb and Joe Cook as their central rear-guard operatives and with full backs Jake Flannigan and Harvey Hughes -- later replaced by another Pompey loanee in the shape of debutant Alfie Bridgman -- doing enough to repel a spirited Merstham side.

Blake was pleased with the win and the subsequent three points but described the 90 minutes as his charges' "worst performance of the season". He added: "We looked nervous, looked as if we were lacking in confidence. We are at that stage where we need to build for next season; we have got some good players, and they are young and they have to learn quick -- and if we can bring some experience in to help them we will probably try to do that.

"We have to experiment with players and give them opportunities to play because there will be a stage where we need to build for next season, to see who is going to be with us and who isn't going to be with us.

"We need to finish as high up the league as we can -- we have got Margate here on Saturday so that is another opportunity where we can close the gap again and we have to believe in that because it instils confidence and belief.

"We need to relax, we are under no pressure, and play on the front foot. Yes, supporters will go home happy because we won but we can play a whole lot better than that."