Deadly Daniel lifts Lancing - Wick un-Shore of themselves

Hythe Town 1 Lancing 1

Isthmian south east

Lancing picked up another point – but their fate will go to the wire.

Lancing in recent action against East Grinstead / Picture: Stephen Goodger

This had the look of a “must not lose” game for the Lancers with their hosts two places and points above them with four games to go.

Matt Daniel came back into the side and the visitors got off to the perfect start.

A Darius Goldsmith set-piece was flicked on by Harrison Parker and the ball fell for Daniel to make no mistake with a sliding finish.

Hythe levelled six minutes later as Lancing failed to clear a Liam Smith free-kick and Riley Alford was left unmarked to head home.

Alieu Secka had a relatively untroubled afternoon but was called into action on 22 minutes when Luca Woodhouse tried his luck from distance but the Lancers keeper was equal to the effort.

Lorenzo Lewis caused problems down the left for Lancing and went close to restoring his side’s lead when he pulled down a cross-field ball, took on two opposition players, cut inside and flashed a shot across goal and wide.

Liam Hendy and Will Berry both threatened but Lancing could not find a second.

Sub Andrew Dalhouse replaced Kane Louis for the second half and he and Lewis both tested the home keeper.

Centre-back Ollie Gray went for the spectacular for the hosts with an acrobatic scissor-kick volley but was off target, but Lancing will feel they had the better of the second half, which ended with no further goals.

Lancing remain fourth-from-bottom in 17th place, but the bottom two clubs, Phoenix Sports and Whitstable, both won.

JAMIE SPOOR

Wick 0 Shoreham 2

SCFL division one

Wick have been urged to finish the division one season with a flourish after a frustrating defeat to play-off-chasing Shoreham.

The Dragons were architects of their own misfortune, conceding a soft goal in the 37th minute when a defensive error allowed Ramon Santos to tap the Musselmen ahead.

The visitors then sealed victory in the sixth minute of stoppage time when Harry Heath caught a Wick side pressing for the equaliser on the break.

“It was a frustrating afternoon,” said Wick assistant manager Warren Pye.

“We probably deserved a point after battling against a side with aspirations to be in the Premier Division next season especially as we were without five starters before losing Alex Kew to injury early on.

“We won’t let the season fizzle out and intend to return to winning ways when we entertain Storrington on Saturday.”

Lavant Res 5 Yapton 1

West Sussex League

Div 2 South

Yapton’s final match of the season was played at Portfield as Lavant at present have no home ground, and the wind and slope played a vital part.

Lavant, with both in their favour, led 5-0 at half-time, their goals including a penalty given away by John Goord and an Aaron Tague OG.