Defeat at Hornchurch doesn’t tell full story for Bognor Regis Town

Battling Bognor Regis Town earned rich praise from boss Robbie Blake despite slipping to an agonising 1-0 defeat at Hornchurch in the Isthmian premier division on Tuesday.

The Urchins took the points thanks to a hotly disputed penalty awarded in the 37th minute after striker Sam Higgins went down theatrically in a coming together with keeper Matt Rowley. It was harsh on the visitors and the debutant on-loan custodian from Reading. Higgins managed to recover from the challenge to despatch from the spot.

Top scorer Nathan Odonkonyero had a chance to open the scoring early on but couldn’t keep his shot down and he blazed over the bar from close range; actual goal chances were far and few between for the visitors throughout the encounter although substitute Walter Figueira had a glorious opportunity late on but his shot went wide.

Yet there was merit in this reverse and Mark Stimson’s side could have had no complaints had Bognor snatched an equaliser in a second half in which the visitors were the better team.

The Rocks defend at Hornchurch - where they were unlucky to lose 1-0 | Picture: Trevor Staff - see more photos in the slideshow, in the video player above

Blake’s men showed bundles of spirit and determination and were always in the game against high-flying Hornchurch who have their eyes of the title. This sleeves-rolled-up performance was so much better than those witnessed in the last two outings – losses against Carshalton Athletic and Kingstonian – and there were plaudits from the manager because of the way his charges went about their business at Bridge Avenue.

He told Peter Kelly-Sullivan of Rocks Radio: ‘’The penalty was very contentious, with minimal contact sometimes when you are over this neck of the woods you don’t get the decisions. I spoke to the players before the game and my frustrations and anger came out a little bit about the lack of passion, commitment, work rate and attitude on Saturday but we had it in abundance against Hornchurch and the supporters clapped us off, We finished strong in terms of how we were in the game, it was an even contest and had we manged to be better in final third we could have scored and deservedly got something out of the game. That is the commitment I want from the players until the end of the season – the players must see if for themselves and they must take heart from that game. Even their manager said they must drive you insane because you always have a go against us! But we got a response here and it was first class even though we lost.’’

Returning central defender Cameron Black won the man of the match bubbly and in fairness there were a number of contenders such was the application from his players throughout the team. And Blake added: ‘’Cam was colossal. There were a lot of good performances, but he acquitted himself very well considering he has been out through injury in a pressure cooker game against arguably the strongest team in the league.’’

Meanwhile, Bognor could be without influential skipper Harvey Whyte for a number of weeks after he limped off with a thigh injury on 53 minutes. Blake said: ‘’It doesn’t look good but we will have to assess the injury in the coming days and then we will know its severity. Losing Harvey for any amount of time is a blow.’’

Bognor Regis Town: 1 Matt Rowley , 2 Harvey Whyte (Walter Figueira 53'), 3 Joe Rabbetts, 4 Sam Magri, 5 Cameron Black, 6 Craig Robson, 7 Calvin Davies, 8 Isaac Olaniyan (Matt Paterson 78'), 9 Nathan Odokonyero, 10 Dan Gifford, 11 Tom Chalaye (Alfie Bridgman 64')