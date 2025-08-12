Defender added to Bognor Regis Town squad ahead of visit to Littlehampton Town

Bognor Regis Town have added central defender Jake Sayers to their squad as they prepare to face West Sussex rivals Littlehampton Town.

Sayers, 29, has joined from Southern Combination Football League division two outfit Rustington after he was recommended to the Rocks by former Nye Camp striker Terry Dodd.

The rearguard operative got some game time as a trialist in the 2-0 pre-season friendly win at Chichester City and has now signed on ahead of the Isthmian South Central division showdown on Wednesday at the Sportsfield.

Joint boss Michael Birmingham said: "Terry recommended him and said he should be playing at a higher level. He's a good age at 29 and a left-hand side centre half and he gives us that balance.

The Rocks grab a late winner at Littlehampton | Picture: Tommy McMillan

"We've only got Chad Field, Tommy Block and Joe Alman and that leaves us light for a centre half. So, when he became available, we had a look at him and he did okay against Chichester.

"He fits all our criteria; the way we want to play and he will give us that balance on the left-hand side. He's a man, he's very dominant, very aggressive and he can slot into how we are looking to play.

Defensively we have to do so much better than we did on Saturday. We didn't defend well enough. So, it's no surprise that we have gone out and made another signing, it's adding strength in there."

Jamie Howell and Birmingham's side go into the clash against the Golds with three points on the board after a pulsating 5-4 opening day victory at AFC Portchester on the opening day of the season.

And Birmy has warned his troops they can't take the hosts lightly. He added: "They had a good win against Ascot (1-0 on Sunday) who like to get the ball down and play. One thing we know about Littlehampton is that they will be aggressive, they will be on the front foot and they will be very organised and very workmanlike.

"They have got an excellent changing room and they are all there together and that team spirit can buy you 15 points minimum a season. Let's put it like this, if we are going to be bad as we were on Saturday, I can see my blood pressure going through the roof again."