Striker Nick Dembele is back at Bognor Regis Town as bosses Jamie Howell and Michael Birmingham look to add firepower to their frontline.

And the Rocks have also recruited keeper Callam McGeorge to provide competition for Nye Camp custodian Mac Chisholm.

Both players are in contention for a start in the Isthmian South Central game at Harrow Borough on Saturday before the Bank Holiday clash at Horndean.

Howell hasn't ruled out other new faces arriving soon following an inauspicious start to the season that included a shock 3-1 FA Cup exit at lowly Hackney Wick last week.

Nick Dembele celebrates a Rocks goal in a friendly with Pompey | Picture by Martin Denyer

The additions come in a week in which joint boss Birmingham revealed he was stepping away from his role at the end of August for personal reasons and the club announced that Howell would be taking on the job as manager.

Dembele, who was with Harrow Borough last season, is in for his second stint with the Rocks after a spell under the then boss Robbie Blake in 2022/23. His arrival comes as the co-gaffers face a growing injury list. Attacker Simba Mlanbo and defenders Tommy Block, Matt Jones and Chad Field look set to miss the action at the Rogers Family Stadium.

And Howell said: "We know about Nick because of his previous time at the club; he's a good lad with plenty of experience and he will add pace and power to help us in attacking positions."

McGeorge has been with Moneyfields for three seasons before sitting out last term through injury. Howell added: "Callam has comes in and will provide good competition. Mac is away this week so it's essential we have cover."