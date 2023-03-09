Dominic Di Paola has read the riot act to his Horsham FC players after a ‘shambles’ of a performance against Haringey Borough and a display he rated as ‘rubbish’ at Herne Bay.

The Hornets drew 3-3 at home to Haringey on Saturday in the Isthmian Premier. Jack Brivio gave Horsham an early lead before Bobson Bawling responded almost instantly.

Scott Durojaiye and Erald Desa struck twice for Borough in quick succession midway through the half, but Lee Harding and Tom Richards restored parity five minutes before the break.

Tuesday saw the Hornets go down 3-0 at relegation-threatened Bay. Jack Sammoutis and Daniel Ogunleye (2) grabbed the goals in the second half.

Pictures by John Lines

Di Paola said: “On Saturday, defensively as a team we were a shambles. And in the second half, as an attacking unit we were also a shambles. You combine the two and it’s not going to get you any sort of results.

“We had 35 minutes of the first half [at Herne Bay] where we were excellent. But it was the same as Saturday, we didn’t take our chances or capitalise on being in good areas. It gives teams a lift because they think, actually we can stay in this game.

“It’s the worst thing in football, because you can see what’s coming down the line. You could see what was going to happen at Herne Bay - a silly little mistake and they score.

“Due to our position in the league, we had to gamble everything and that left us open which meant they picked us off with a couple at the end.

Skipper Jack Brivio celebrates firing Horsham in front against Haringey Borough

“But I don’t think we can make any excuses - in the second half we were rubbish. I didn’t think we were very good Saturday either.

“With [Jack] Mazzone and [Lucas] Rodrigues out we look a bit toothless at the moment, and defensively we’re letting in poor goals, whether we’ve won, lost or drawn. It’s probably a good time to play us.”

Horsham have dropped to tenth, albeit just seven points off the play-offs, and Di Paola wanted his players to ‘take responsibility’ after a disappointing week.

He said: “A few people aren’t playing at the levels that we expect of them. They’ve received a lot of credit over the last three months, because we have done brilliantly. But they deserve the criticism of this week.

Horsham's Lee Harding pokes home from close-range to bring the score to 3-2

“I always hold my hands up. In the first half against Brightlingsea, I’ll take the blame. I set us up wrong.

“But the players now have to take responsibility. They have to accept that, sometimes, they have to do more. We’re asking them to defend in a certain way and they’re not achieving it.

“We’re more than capable of getting results, it’s just up to the boys to get back to the best and get some results on the board.

“There’s not many times I’ve been frustrated with them. This is probably the only time I can think of this season, apart from Folkestone, where I’ve been really angry with the performance.”

Tom Richards (left) is congratulated by Shamir Fenelon after making it 3-3

Horsham go to Kingstonian Saturday and Potters Bar Town on Tuesday.

Mazzone, Rodrigues, and Chris Sessegnon are ‘a couple of weeks away’ from full fitness, while Tom Day is away and will miss the K’s clash.