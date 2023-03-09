Littlehampton Town joint boss Mitch Hand saluted a dramatic win at home to Haywards Heath that ended a difficult run of results.

Devon Fender nabbed a late winner for the Golds after a Scott Faber penalty and a Lucas Pattenden goal had dragged them back from being 1-0 and 2-1 down.

It ended a run of four straight Isthmian south east defeats for Hand and George Gaskin’s team.

Devon Fender, centre, is congratulated

Hand said: “We’re delighted with the win.

"It’s been a difficult few weeks having not won in a while, so we’re glad to get that monkey of our backs.

"The aim from day one has always been to survive and sustain and Saturday was a huge step towards that target. I said to the boys that big games call for big players and our big players stepped up.

"Dion Jarvis was brilliant, so was Devon, but Lucas Pattenden was unplayable and dragged us to the win.

"It’s also no suprise that Bins (James Binfield) comes back into the side and we get three points.

"We’ve got a huge end to the season now and we’re loving life at this level.

"Every game is a proper contest and it’s a serious standard this year.​”

