Disciplined Eastbourne Borough keep promotion bandwagon rolling with win at Aveley

Eastbourne Borough moved up to third in the National League South with a disciplined 2-0 win at Aveley.

The Sports were dominant in the first half at Parkside and goals from Jason Adigun and George Alexander meant they took a two-goal lead into the break.

After a much scrappier second half, Borough secured an 18th league clean sheet of the campaign and moved up a congested top section of the table.

Adam Murray made one change to the side that beat Chippenham Town last weekend, with Courtney Clarke returning from suspension – David Sesay dropping to the bench.

Borough on the attack at Aveley | Picture: Lydia Redman

Borough made a strong start – pressing from the front and forcing errors – and went in front after just five minutes. Jayden Davis was found by George Alexander down the left-hand side, and he played the ball through to Adigun who made the overlapping run. With space inside the area, the playmaker fired through the legs of Jack West-Astuti from a tight angle and found the far corner.

The Sports kept pressing forwards, with West-Astuti doing well to claim Jack Clarke’s ball through searching for Ollie Kensdale, before the visitors were given the chance to double their advantage.

Davis was found by Adigun on the left and after having his first shot parried away by the keeper, was first to the loose ball – only to be tripped by Jason Ring inside the area and referee Tommy Breen pointed to the spot. Alexander stepped up and sent the home keeper the wrong way to double the lead on 16 minutes.

Jack Clarke’s corner then picked out the head of Courtney Clarke, but his downward header was turned away in a crowded area by the diving West-Astuti, before a last-ditch block from Brooklyn Kabongolo denied Alexander a tap in after good work from Yahaya Bamba.

Adigun forced West-Astuti into a low save early in the second period, but as the half progressed the game became scrappier – which suited the hosts.

David Hicks had a shot deflect into the arms of Joe Wright – Aveley’s first shot of the game – on the hour mark, before Tyrese Owens pulled an effort wide.

Substitute David Kawa forced Wright into a smart save at his near post, before the Borough keeper had to be alert to make a great stop to deny Jack McDowell – who met former Sport Imran Uche’s cross from the left.

And Borough’s defensive efforts were on display once again late on – with substitute David Sesay producing an excellent block to prevent Jake Leahy’s strike inside the area from making it to the goal.

Overall, the Sports got the job done in the first half before showing grit and determination to not allow the hosts to get back into the game to secure a second straight win.

Borough host Farnborough this Saturday.