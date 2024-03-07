Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Hornets recorded a 3-1 win at ten-man Margate on Saturday. They led at half-time through Shamir Fenelon’s fifth-minute howitzer before Charlie Hester-Cook doubled the advantage on 66 minutes.

Vinnie Bowman reduced the arrears on 73 minutes, but home hopes were hit when Sam Blackman was sent off. Daniel Ajakaiye added the Hornets’ third on 83 minutes.

Di Paola said: “I thought we were really, really good. It was a very professional away performance.

James Hammond steps up to fire home Horsham's third against Kingstonian. Picture by John Lines

“I didn’t think they caused us too many problems. In the first half, the wind was quite hard for us to get out, yet we scored a good goal.

“In the second half, we were comfortable but we let in a sloppy goal that gave them an undeserved lifeline but we went and scored again and resolved that.”

The Hornets followed their excellent win in Kent with a consummate 3-1 home victory over basement club Kingstonian on Tuesday evening.

Hester-Cook’s double put Horsham two goals to the good at the break, before former Hornet Eddie Dsane pulled one back for the visitors. James Hammond’s 86th minute penalty secured the win for Horsham.

Di Paola added: “We played some great football. Some of the football was not in keeping with the level really.

“There was some brilliant football played. The boys were on it from minute one.