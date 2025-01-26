Rocks v Dover Athletic, Isthmian premier divisionRocks v Dover Athletic, Isthmian premier division
Dover deny Bognor Regis Town: the match in 26 photos

By Steve Bone
Published 25th Jan 2025, 19:29 BST
Updated 26th Jan 2025, 17:10 BST
A late penalty put Dover Athletic top of the Isthmian premier – and left Bognor well adrift at the bottom.

It was cruel on the Rocks, who led through an early Tommy-Lee Higgs goal before Ruben Soares-Junior levelled. The Rocks battled superbly and had chance to retake the lead but it looked as though it would end 1-1 – until Luke Baptiste converted a 90th minute penalty for the visiting side.

Liam Goodley’s match report is online here – but on this page and the ones linked – or just by scrolling down the page if you’re on the Observer app – you can see pictures from the match by Trevor Staff, Lyn Phillips, Tommy McMillan and David Richardson. Get the Rocks latest in the Bognor Observer, out every Thursday.

