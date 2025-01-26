Dover deny Bognor Regis Town: the match in 26 photos

It was cruel on the Rocks, who led through an early Tommy-Lee Higgs goal before Ruben Soares-Junior levelled. The Rocks battled superbly and had chance to retake the lead but it looked as though it would end 1-1 – until Luke Baptiste converted a 90th minute penalty for the visiting side.

