Eastbourne Town boss Jude Macdonald is looking forward to building on a first season back in the Isthmian League that silenced a few doubters.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Saffrons outfit finished 15th in the Isthmian South East table – 17 points above the drop zone – after promotion via the SCFL play-offs. And Macdonald and Co are out to improve on that in 2025-26.

“Last season has to go down as a real success when you consider our promotion, our financial restraints then losing four of our most influential players in the summer before the season began (Frankie Chappell, Nathan Jenkins, Tom Vickers and Ollie Davies),” the manager told us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To lose those and still improve as a side and get better, there was a real positive feeling from a coaching perspective – we were watching boys get every ounce out of themselves every week.

Kude Macdonald was delighted by Eastbourne Town's first season back in the Isthmian League | Picture: Josh Claxton

“I saw lots of messages that our boys received from other managers trying to sign them that said we’d be down by Christmas, so it's a real credit to the players to pick up 15 wins at a level many have never played before.”

Macdonald said he was delighted most of the squad had agreed to stay for 25-26.

But Tom Vickers is leaving, JJ Walker's season-long loan from Hastings is over and Dan Hull has told Town he is off to Eastbourne United, while James Stone is joining Sevenoaks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Macdonald said: “We have had players leave every summer from Town and every year we have gotten stronger. I see no reason for that to be any different.”

Town have irons in the fire regarding new recruits as Macdonald mulls over whether a second year at step four could be tougher.

“I think there is always a potential for 'second season syndrome' in any squad, but that's something we are aware of,” Macdonald said.

“We picked up seven wins against the bottom four last season so we know there are at least seven wins we have to find elsewhere now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our mindset as staff is we always want to get better: better quality, better performances, better points tally, so the ambition is always improvement.

“The first target is always ‘how quickly can you get to 10 wins?’ That’s our focus, then we build from there.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​”