Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Dragons Green looked beautiful on a sweltering afternoon in spring. A crowd of 75 fans came to watch TD Shipley Reserves beat Caperl Reserves 4-0 in West Sussex League Division One North.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pitch looked perfect with all its lumps and bumps which kept the players guessing.

TD Shipley had control of the game from the kick-off and the captain, Sam Truelove, started the game strongly. Around halfway through the first half, Capel had a player sent off for reacting to a poor challenge from a Dragons midfielder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The referee struggled to controlled the resulting melee and then awarded a free kick to the home team, much to the bemusement of the Capel captain.

A sending off at Dragons Green

Once Capel were down to ten players, they had little hope and the Dragons were all over them. The four goals were scored by Tony Garrod, Leon Madgwick-Reid and two from MoM Mario Merola.

They should have scored at least three more with some glaring misses. However, it was a well deserved three points.

With just three league games left, TD have all but secured a play-off place as they look to finish second behind runaway leaders Holbrook Olympic.

Next up TD are away to Horsham Crusaders Reserves, who languish in the relegation zone.