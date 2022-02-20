Dramatic pictures show how another Sussex football club has been hit by Storm Eunice

We reported on Friday how the main stand roof had been ripped off at Pagham FC - where a big fundraising drive and clear-up operation has begun in earnest.

Now Shoreham FC, who like Pagham play in the Southern Combination League, have published dramatic pictures of damage caused to their ground at Middle Road by the same storm.

Shoreham FC said: "Storm Eunice did not hold any punches when it devastatingly swept through Middle Road Stadium on Friday. Damage was caused through out the ground with the clubhouse and main stand taking the brunt of it, with damage also to pitch-side hoardings, youth goals, ground barriers, fencing and much more.

Storm damage at Middle Road / Picture: Shoreham FC

"The morning after saw a great response to help with the initial clear up with parents and committee members giving up their time. A big thanks goes out to Keith, Luca, Ed, Gary, Trevor, Dean, James, Andy and Ian.

"The emergency plan is to repair the roof and patio fencing - the main stand will have to wait for now. As this incident was not planned for, we are having to raise emergency funds for the repairs. We need to get back into operation as quickly as possible so can get matches back on and ensure all our teams can carry on. So please help our fundraising now!"

An initial target of £1,200 has been set and the £400 mark has been passed - but more donations are needed. To help the club's fundraising efforts please click here to donate.

Storm damage at Middle Road / Picture: Shoreham FC

Storm damage at Middle Road / Picture: Shoreham FC

Storm damage at Middle Road / Picture: Shoreham FC

The view from inside the building