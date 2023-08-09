Dramatic win sets up Worthing FC for Torquay and Slough trips

Adam Hinshelwood watched Worthing grab a 95th-minute winner to seal a first-day National South victory over Tonbridge Angels and insisted: We deserved it.

New signing Nicky Wheeler pounced deep into stoppage time on his debut to make it a winning start to the Rebels’ second season at step two. See 29 Mike Gunn pictures from the game here.

It came three days after they’d lifted their second trophy in three months, beating Broadbridge Heath on penalties to lift the Sussex Community Shield – after youngster Finlay Chadwick scored from SIXTY yards to take it to spot kicks.

Hinshelwood said it had been a very pleasing week to set the squad up for their first two away games – at highly fancied Torquay on Saturday and Slough on Tuesday.

Worthing do battle with Tonbridge Angels - and awful weather conditions | Picture: Mike Gunn

"It was a good performance against Tonbridge and I think we deserved to win,” said the boss. “It was wet and windy and we had some new faces in the side but it was a good team effort.

"We want to keep our goal threat from last season but be more solid at the back, and I think that showed through.

"Nicky deserved a goal – he’d put some unbelievable balls into the box.”

New recruits Roco Rees, Joe Felix, Greg Luer, Ricky Aguiar and Michael Klass all started, while new midfielder Odei Sorondo and Juan Luque were among subs used.

It’s a squad that injured trio Kane Wills, Cam Tutt and Jake Robinson will all come into in the next couple of weeks.

Worthing are also talking to Portsmouth about taking left-sided utility man Liam Vincent – who did well for the Reds last season – on a month’s loan.

Hinshelwood is looking forward to a week on the road.

"It is fantastic to be going to a well-established and famous club like Torquay – it’s the sort of venue that will show the players and fans how far we’ve come,” he said.

"Torquay want to get back into the Football League, let alone the National Premier, and I think they’ll be one of the contenders.”