East Sussex Football League: New season set to get up and running

By Simon Newstead
Published 19th Aug 2024, 10:07 BST
The 2024/25 Macron Store Hastings East Sussex Football League season is all set to kick off this Saturday (Aug 24).

As with last term, there will be two rounds of Premier Division matches in August before Division One to Division Four get up and running on the first Saturday in September.

Tomorrow's five games include Rye Town – champions for the last two campaigns – travelling to Westfield II, who finished third last time around.

Jesters Town – the one team promoted from Division One – begin life in the top flight away to Bexhill AAC, while Hollington United – winners of two cup competitions in 2023/24 – host Sidley United.

Action from a memorial match between The JC Tackleway's first and second teams | Picture: Paul HugginsAction from a memorial match between The JC Tackleway's first and second teams | Picture: Paul Huggins
The other two fixtures will see Punnetts Town entertain a Bexhill Town side which pulled off a great escape from relegation last season and The JC Tackleway at home to Sandhurst.

The Premier Division is made up of 11 teams this term – one fewer than last. Sedlescombe Rangers, who have returned from the Mid-Sussex League, don't start until next weekend.

Last term's runners-up Crowhurst have moved to the Mid-Sussex League, while established Premier Division pair Hawkhurst United and St Leonards Social have been relegated to Division One.

The second tier is made up of nine teams, Division Two and Division Three contain 10 sides, and Division Four has 11 clubs.

That means 51 teams will line up across the five divisions – four more than ended the 2023/24 campaign.

Several existing clubs will field an additional side in 2024/25, while the league welcomes Pevensey & Westham into Division Four.

