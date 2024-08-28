East Sussex Football League: Punnetts Town hit 12 as goals fly in on opening day
Punnetts, who finished fifth in the Premier Division last term, were in rampant form as they kicked off the new campaign with a 12-0 home demolition of Bexhill Town.
Nick Moore scored a perfect hat-trick from centre-half, Michael Keefe and Harry Worsell bagged two apiece, and Josh Albert, Macaulay Gray, Tristan Jarvis, Alex Burton and Jamie Salvidge were also on the scoresheet.
Elsewhere, two-time reigning league champions Rye Town got off to a winning start with a 1-0 victory away to Westfield II.
A first-half Charlie Stevens goal was enough for Rye to edge out a Westfield side which finished third last time around.
Last season’s Division One champions Jesters Town made a flying start to life in the top flight as they enjoyed a 6-2 success at Bexhill AAC.
Nathan Crabb and Jake Barker netted twice each, while Paul Rogers and Jack Harris were also on target for the Premier Division newcomers. Ashley Elphick and Daniel Smith replied.
Hollington United continued the form they showed in the second half of last season, running out 5-0 winners at home to Sidley United.
Two Zak Boutwood strikes, and one apiece from Archie Baker, Danny Woodley and an own goal did the damage for the 2023/24 cup double winners.
The match between The JC Tackleway and Sandhurst was postponed on a day of heavy and prolonged rainfall across the area.
Five games are scheduled for tomorrow (Saturday), including Hollington versus Rye and Sedlescombe Rangers’ season opener against Sandhurst.
As previously reported, Division One, Two, Three and Four will get up and running on Saturday September 7.
Fixtures – Saturday August 31 (2pm)
Premier Division: Hollington United v Rye Town, Jesters Town v Punnetts Town, Sedlescombe Rangers v Sandhurst, Sidley United v Westfield II, The JC Tackleway v Bexhill Town.
