Eastbourne Borough beat St Albans City - the match in pictures

Danny Bloor's Eastbourne Borough FC got back to winning ways when a goal by Lincoln City recruit Charley Kendall proved enough to see off St Albans City.

By Steve Bone
Sunday, 6th March 2022, 12:12 pm
Updated Sunday, 6th March 2022, 12:14 pm

The vital victory left them just a point off the play-off places in eighth, with an exciting end to the season to come. See pictures by Andy Pelling from the match on this page and the ones linked and read here how junior football is booming at Priory Lane.

