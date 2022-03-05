Junior football is booming at Eastbourne Borough

The club has a thriving youth pathway for both boys and girls that begins from the age of three and continues right the way through to the U18 Academy.

Head coach Tim Brown works with the club’s youngest age groups in order to prepare the players for matches that begin at U7 level.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Borough host the next generation of football stars

Brown explained: “Our ‘Sports Stars’ squad are our youngest age group for children aged three up to reception year.

“We focus on the child playing lots of fun games and activities that develop their individual ball familiarity at the same time.

“Then we run our ‘Saturday Soccer School’ squad for our school Year 1 players, with a focus on both fun, ball possession, space and understanding the rules of the game.

“The overall objective is to spend the year preparing the group for matches as our new U7 squads for the following season.”

Youngsters enjoying their football at Priory Lane

Alongside these early years sessions the club also runs its own girls pathway right the way through to the U18 Academy.

Overseen by head coach Geoff Moule, the girls’ section has also seen an explosion in numbers since the beginning of this season which bodes extremely well for the club. “Exciting times” said Tim, “and long may it continue.”

Football for all at the Sports