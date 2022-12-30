Eastbourne Borough boss: The whole league know we’re nobody’s pushovers

One year closes, and almost before we have blearily awoken, another New Year kicks off. Eastbourne Borough welcome Havant and Waterlooville on New Year’s Day, fresh from a terrific 2-1 Boxing Day victory in Hampshire.

Eastbourne Borough in control at Havant | Picture: Lydia Redman

With a less frantic schedule than in some years, Danny’s men have had some breathing space – or at least some preparation time – before the Hawks arrive for Sunday’s return fixture at the SO Legal Community Stadium (kick-off 3.00pm).

“We have absolutely nothing to fear. We had a very good training session on Thursday night, the coaching team put on a great session for the boys and everyone was buzzing.

“I need hardly say how pleased I was with the commitment, the desire and the attitude of the players, and it was a great game to end 2022.”

The Sports were full value for their victory, fired by Jake Hutchinson’s early goal and sealed with a sweet Jaden Perez finish ten minutes from time – with an intelligent and organised whole-team display between the two strikes.

Havant will arrive at Priory Lane seeking to extend their remarkable record as the only club in England’s top six tiers to be still unbeaten away from home this season. They have a powerful and experienced line-up, and in seasons past the Sports might already have been thinking of scraping a hard-earned point. But not any more.

Perennial members of National South, the Sports have a deserved reputation as genial hosts at the Lane, and Danny Bloor’s teams play open football and always score goals.

But over the last two or three seasons, things have changed. The tempo and energy levels are higher, the preparation is more professional, the pursuit of victory is more single-minded. In short, the Sports are nobody’s soft touch. Opposition clubs, and followers of the non-league game, and even some of Borough’s own supporters have had to recalibrate.

“What a year we’ve had! We made the playoffs in May, of course, our attendances have grown and it’s been great to see old and new supporters cheer us on from the terraces. Each and every one of us should be very pleased, very proud of our football club and what we have achieved this year.

“I knew it would not be easy to replicate last season’s success – but look at us now. Sixth place in the table, scoring goals, reaching consistently high levels of performance. The whole league knows that we are nobody’s pushovers.”

Danny had less happy news of Borough’s central defender Alex Wynter, who suffered a serious knee injury in the FA Trophy victory at Ebbsfleet in November. “Alex now knows that he will need an operation. His recovery will be long and he won’t play for us again this season. Alex is a great guy and we wish him all the best in his recovery. Everyone at Eastbourne Borough will be here to support him every step of the way.”

Those words will be echoed by very many admirers of Wynter, who is one of the game’s good guys. And Bloor has pulled off a master-stroke in replacing the experienced centre-back with bright prospect Jack Burchell. The 21-year-old former Watford youngster has slotted in perfectly and is playing with a command beyond his years.

With Brad Barry now fit again, and making a very brief substitute appearance on Boxing Day, the manager should have a full squad to select from.

