Eastbourne Borough will look to put last week’s 2-0 defeat to rivals Worthing behind them on Saturday – with National South tail-enders Hungerford Town in the firing line. But manager Danny Bloor is taking nothing for granted.

“Bottom of the table? That doesn’t mean a thing. If anything, it’s a dangerous notion to get into our heads. You can call it a cliché but it’s a simple truth – there is so much still to play for. When we get to 3.00pm on 29th April – our final fixture at home to Concord Rangers – eleven of the 24 league clubs will be 90 minutes from triumph or disaster. One will have claimed the title. Six more will be into the play-offs. Four will be relegated. That’s almost exactly half of the division, and the other thirteen will probably have been sweating!

Eastbourne Borough v Worthing in 34 photos by Lydia and Nick Redman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People always want to judge the season when it’s only half over. A few weeks ago the smart money was on Ebbsfleet United for the top spot – but two or three defeats, and the race is back open. Just outside the play-off places, there are six points covering nine clubs. It goes on – and the battle goes on.”

Eastbourne Borough do battle with Worthing at the Lane last weekend | Picture: Lydia Redman - see more photos in the link higher up this article

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danny agrees that his team have fallen a little bit short over Christmas. Since a stunning 2-0 victory at Ebbsfleet on December 13th, the Sports have won just one of their last five games, and goals have been at a premium. With spearhead Jake Hutchinson recalled by parent club Colchester United, Bloor is still on the look-out for a front man, but it must be the right man.

“I’m looking hard and getting quite close to bringing someone in. But we are light on bodies, not just goals. We have lost Alex Wynter from the back line, James Vaughan from midfield, Chris Whelpdale who is the best playmaker in our division. And halfway through the Worthing game, we lose Brad Barry with a hamstring. That’s the spine of a team.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

And how about Hungerford Town, who arrive at the SO Legal Community Stadium on Saturday (3.00pm) as the National South’s tail-enders and lowest scorers – just four league victories and eighteen goals all season. “Don’t be deceived. We know Hungerford’s strengths and we will need to be right on our own game. They are enjoying a terrific run in the FA Trophy and they claimed a superb victory over Tamworth last Saturday to progress to the last sixteen.”

Danny will need no reminding that one of the Crusaders’ four league wins was bagged in August over Borough, in a forgettable contest at the genial Berkshire club’s higgledy Bulpit Lane ground. Home support at Priory Lane has held up well, with over 1400 attending the derby with Worthing, but the faithful have had their faith tested this season. The Sports have actually recorded more home defeats than victories – seven to six – and a winning performance on Saturday would do much to cheer up a rather bleak midwinter.

Advertisement Hide Ad