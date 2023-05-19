Eastbourne Borough’s fans know where they will be travelling to follow their team next season – but they still don’t know who will be the club’s owner.

The FA this week confirmed which teams would be in which division for the 2023-24 season – giving Sports fans the chance to start working out their mileage for the new campaign.

Borough - and their fans – will certainly be clocking up the miles when the new season opens in August, for the National South centre of gravity has lurched drastically to the west.

Joining the division from above are relegated clubs Torquay United and Yeovil Town - as well as nearer neighbours Maidstone United.

Eastbourne Borough in action at Chippenham in the season just ended - and there will be plenty of long trips west for them in 2023-24 | Picture: Lydia Redman

And with play-offs now completed, the National South will welcome two more promoted clubs from the far west, Weston-Super-Mare and Truro City.

Weymouth's breathless last-day survival earns the Terras another season in National South and Taunton Town complete a sextet of south-west opponents for the Sports.

With Bath City and Chippenham clocking up only slightly fewer M4 miles, the west of England will welcome a Borough team coach eight times during the season.

The National South also welcomes Isthmian champions Aveley FC, from just over the Dartford Crossing.

Teams who have left National South are promoted duo Ebbsfleet and Oxord City and relegated Cheshunt, Concord, Dulwich and Hungerford.

But although their opponents are known, Borough’s owner – at least their proposed new one – is not yet public.

Work is continuing behind the scenes to finalise a deal to sell the club, an arrangement that would see the current Community Interest Company retain a stake.

Here we brought you a Q&A about the issue in which it is revealed that Danny Bloor’s position as manager is not under threat.