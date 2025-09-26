Eastbourne Borough must be on their guard in FA Cup visit to Sholing

It is the perfect FA Cup formula – and the perfect storm for Eastbourne Borough? The Sports head west tomorrow (Saturday) to face lower-league opposition in the form of Sholing Football Club.

The Boatmen – a nickname reflecting their historic links to the shipbuilding industry – are based just on the eastern edge of Southampton,although the tie has been switched to AFC Portchester, still in Hampshire but not quite as far for the Sports to travel.

Sholing play their football in the Southern Premier, just one step below Borough. It is a strong and thriving division – witness the early-season success of AFC Totton, just further along the South Coast, who came up through the play-offs last season and have already defeated Borough this season on National South.

Sholing are still in a phase of realising their potential, building their ground and facilities, strengthening their staff and their playing squad. Exciting times, and when Borough arrive to face them on Saturday, they will – in the eyes of the locals – be fodder for a Sholing cup run.

Eastbourne Borough on their way to beating Epsom and Ewell in the last round | Picture: Lydia Redman

It is the absolute classic formula, and the very reason why we love the FA Cup at every step, from extra-preliminary round to Third or Fourth Round Proper: the chance of an upset. Sholing are undefeated in their own league, albeit with four draws to balance out their four victories. They have momentum.

So how is Borough manager Matt Gray feeling ahead of this trip? “We will totally respect Sholing, as all opposition, and we will be very fully prepared. But it is all about us, and getting to that next step of turning pressure into goals.

“We had fourteen clear chances on Saturday (in the goalless draw with Salisbury) and we just needed to take one of them. Three clean sheets in a row and three unbeaten, but I still need more at that top end! When I looked back at the Salisbury ninety minutes, they did have their chances, but we had more, and better quality ones.

“We’ve trained through this week with a real relentless emphasis on attacking play, making chances, hitting the back of the net. Good sessions, and building the confidence to get that win!”

Gray himself, and Borough, may have no history with Sholing – but the Gaffer has long-standing relationships with at least one man who is currently at the centre of the Hampshire club, Paul Doswell.

“Both Paul and his assistant Ian Baird – our careers were woven in together at Sutton United. Dos had huge success at Sutton, including that fantastic FA Cup run which took them to the fifth round and a tie against Arsenal. Baird signed me as a player at Sutton, and then gave me my first job stepping across the line into coaching and management.

“The FA Cup always comes up with twists like this one – in the previous round, of course, we beat Epsom and Ewell, who are right down the road from where I live, and my former striker Craig Dundas is on their staff. And now on Saturday I will be glad to meet up again with Dos and Bairdy, and have a friendly drink with them – but not until after the match!”

The Sports have been well supported this season, including on the road, although the frustrations on the pitch were mirrored on the terraces on Saturday, with the almost unprecedented sound of booing at the final whistle. A coachload, and a fair few car-loads, of supporters are sure to head west on Saturday: will they be rewarded?

Rule out no result. A Borough defeat would truthfully leave Gray’s position looking precarious. A victory – whether dominant or scrambled – would restore some self-belief and it might well finally give the season lift-off. Oh, and a gritty disciplined draw? Actually, that is a reasonable prediction – and then we will see you all at Priory Lane on Tuesday night.