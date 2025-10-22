Eastbourne Borough’s Maidstone loss is one to put down to experience

One victory, one defeat. Eastbourne Borough’s profit-and-loss ledger under Tommy Widdrington stands all square after two tough away games.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The final scoreline of 3-0 slightly flattered the Stones, who had more of the ball and always looked eager but were often stretched by Eastbourne’s sweeping moves and unbalanced by the visitors’ quick and combative covering and tackling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But football matches are won in the penalty areas, not in midfield. Before 20 minutes were played, the visitors had conceded two snappily taken goals – and against a Borough team who currently do not do high-scoring thrillers, 2-0 is a comfortable lead.

Eastbourne Borough on the attack at Maidstone | Picture: Lydia Redman

The Sports’ performance was far from dreadful, and Widdrington will have been encouraged with their effort, their combination play and their doggedness to keep the game genuinely alive. Hitting the net remains a problem, though, and this was Borough’s seventh blank scoresheet of the 25-26 campaign.

The Stones’ own modest start to 25-26 has now turned to a more impressive run of form – and they opened this game brightly. A turnover in Borough’s defensive third, followed by slick passing and a dangerous cross found the visitors’ defence wrong-footed, and Jephthe Tanga smashed the ball in from close range.

That 10th minute setback actually stung the Sports into an excellent front-foot response. Expansive passing, especially down the right flank, had the Stones wobbling, and from Josh Anifowose’s cross, Isaac Pitblado struck a low shot – ironically with his less favoured right foot – just short of Maidstone’s left post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Football matches do turn on tiny moments, and that was a turning point. The tight margins seemed to be favouring the Stones, and so it proved on 18 minutes. Ryan Sandford – recently a dominant figure in the Eastbourne goal – parried a shot by Leo Hamblin, which fell nicely for John Gilbert, whose cute set-up was headed in by Deon Moore for 2-0.

Borough shook off the setback and were more than equal to the hosts for the next phase – and just past the half-hour came a turning point. Pemi Aderoju – once again hugely impressive in the central striking role – pounded on to a through ball and looked to be fouled by Maidstone centre-back Taylor Foran. It was a last-man offence and a potential red card.

But any such thoughts in referee Jack Willmore’s mind were over-ruled by the home crowd – including several hundred in the jauntily belligerent North Stand – and it was Pemi who was penalised. The Herald takes no joy in sniping at officials, who have a tough job and make instantaneous decisions, but the Stones might have got away with that one…

By half-time, there was no change in the score, and the Sports came out with fresh hope.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But – perhaps understandably after a couple of demanding games – the spark of pace and inventiveness was not quite there. Maidstone sat comfortably on their lead, while Widdrington tweaked the shape slightly and refreshed his team from the bench.

Excellent keeping by Nathan Harness in the home goal denied Aderoju and Jes Uchegbulam, and the Stones remained rock solid.

Then – with minutes remaining and utterly against the run of play – substitute Dajon Golding burst through and planted past Sandford for a 3-0 final score. Some you win, some you put down to experience.