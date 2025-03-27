Two of Eastbourne’s historic football clubs, Eastbourne United and Eastbourne Town, will go head-to-head once again as the Eastbourne Charity Cup returns this year.

The match will take place at The Oval, home of Eastbourne United, on Friday, 9th May, with a 7:45pm kickoff.

The fixture will see both clubs competing to lift a replica version of the original Eastbourne Charity Cup, a prestigious trophy with over 100 years of history in local football. The game will be played annually, alternating between The Oval and The Saffrons, with each year’s home club selecting a charity to benefit from the event.

For this year’s match, Eastbourne United has chosen to support the Motor Neurone Disease (MND) Association, a cause deeply personal to United Chairman Matt Thompson, whose father sadly passed away from the disease last year.

Up for the cup are Anthony Storey (Left), Dave Shearing (Centre) and Matt Thompson (Right) - picture by Josh Claxton

"Bringing back the Eastbourne Charity Cup is a special moment for both clubs, but for me personally, it’s even more meaningful to use this occasion to raise funds and awareness for the MND Association. It’s a charity very close to my heart, and I’m incredibly proud that United and Town are coming together to support such a worthy cause,” said Thompson.

Eastbourne Town Chairman Dave Shearing echoed the excitement, expressing his pride in reviving a fixture that not only honours local football history but also supports charitable initiatives.

"This is more than just a football match—it’s about community, history, and making a real difference. We’re delighted to be working with Eastbourne United to bring the Eastbourne Charity Cup back to life, and I know both sets of players and fans will be looking forward to a fantastic evening of football for a great cause,” said Shearing.

The Eastbourne Charity Cup promises to be a competitive and entertaining encounter, with local bragging rights and an important fundraising effort on the line. Fans are encouraged to come along and show their support for both their team and the MND Association.

Tickets will be available online at www.onlineticketseller.com.

Match Details:

Venue: The Oval Arena, Eastbourne United AFC

Date: Friday, 9th May 2025

Kickoff: 7:45 pm