Let’s make sure we can stay up – then see how high we can fly. That is the outlook from Eastbourne Town boss Jude Macdonald as his side hold their own in their first season back in the Isthmian League.

The men from The Safftons have kept themselves away from the Isthmian south east division relegation battle so far and have chalked up some notable results – such as Tuesday night’s 1-1 draw at Burgess Hill, when they were within minutes of being the first team to beat Hill in the league since November.

Town are 14th going into the final third of the season – not mathematically safe yet, but on the way to it, and Macdonald is pleased with progress but always looking to improve.

They host Hythe Town tomorrow looking up not down, and wanting to move towards the club’s best-ever league finish. It’s points taken from sides below them that have done much to boost their position, as their recent 3-0 win at Steyning proved.

Jude Macdonald is enjoying Eastbourne Town's first season back at step four | Picture: Josh Claxton

Macdonald said: “Our record against the sides beneath us has been good and that’s what has got us to the position we are in so far. I think we have had only two defeats from 12 against those nine teams, which is a record we are happy with.

"We knew at the start of the season who we were and weren’t going to be realistically competing with – and so I’ve been really pleased with the efforts from the boys in those games especially.”

Staying up is important – but it’s not everything.

Macdonald said: “As staff we set our stall out in the summer for what we wanted to achieve and that was, principally, to avoid relegation. But I would say that we deliberately never put a ceiling on it and the key was to have our own behaviours and style and then adapt within those guidelines for each opposition.

Jude Macdonald wants to make sure Eastbourne Town stay up - but is looking longer term too Picture: Josh Claxton

"Sometimes we’ve got that wrong, but generally we’ve been really pleased with how the players have bought in.

"Some people have been really complimentary of our league position and it’s been really kind, but as staff we feel we are probably about seven or eight points off where we should be, based on our performance in certain games. That is including games we didn’t deserve to get anything from, like Broadbridge Heath away, as well!”

It’s a familiar group of players plying their trade at the Saffrons – many of this year’s line-up were part of the 23-24 promotion-winning squad.

"We were lucky in that we were able to keep most of the squad together, which I think has been a huge part of the confidence in the dressing room,” Macdonald said.

"We have lost Frankie Chappell to a knee injury, Ollie Davies to Burgess Hill and Nathan Jenkins to a scholarship at Hartpury University. They were three big losses, but it’s a credit to the new and remaining boys that have stepped up to Step 4 level.

"There have been some really great, consistent performers for us this year and I could pick four or five, but the two that stand out as we speak are Nathan Hover and Jack Murphy.

"Both have played over 100 games for the club but had never played at the level before, but they have stepped up and both have made themselves look like really comfortable Step 4 players.”

Macdonald and Co are looking to the longer-term – not just the here and now. "Since we’ve been at the club, we’ve always tried to have an attitude where we are looking upwards,” he added.

"The players will probably say that we are never happy, but it’s really just because we want them to get the best out of themselves and for the club to be the best it can be. The main target is ensure we are mathematically safe, however, and we won’t take our eyes off that until it’s done.

"The club’s highest finish at this level is 11th and highest points tally at the level is 57. We might have lost too many games to be able to make that now, but I would really love to help this group give the club their highest ever finish.

"We have been going one game at a time this season and I don’t think we will change that mindset now, though.”