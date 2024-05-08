Eastbourne Town celebrate Isthmian League return after play-off triumph

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The bank holiday weekend had arrived and so had the SCFL play-offs. After a record-breaking 900+ were at The Crouch to see Seaford take on Wick but lose on penalties to Wick in the Division 1 play-off, it was the turn of the County League big boys in the premier, Eastbourne Town and Newhaven. Two clubs in recent years who have battled for top-five finishes were set to go head-to-head for a place in the Isthmian league.

Town started brightest and with their form going into this one it was not a surprise to anyone. James Waters kicked things off with an attempted overhead kick after some excellent wing play and a cross from Jack Murphy found the former Docker but Jake Buss was equal to it.

Murphy was at it again minutes later, marauding down the left, crossing to Ollie Davies whose scuffed shot deflected off Bailie Rogers but Jake Buss once again parries away well.

Eastbourne Town players celebrate their play-off win | Picture: Josh Claxton

Newhaven struggled to get going but with just over half an hour gone, it could have been Dockers in front at half-time. An Alfie Rogers corner forces Leon Greig into a goal line clearance followed by a goalmouth scramble! Chris Winterton and Nathan Hover somehow managed to keep the ball out and get it away. Half-time came with the scores level in a very nervy playoff final.

The second half got underway and this time it was The Dockers with the early chance. Callum Edwards showed his pace, flying down the right flank, latching onto a long goal kick and attempting an audacious chip from a tough angle but Winterton managed to tip it over the bar.

Town took that as their warning and Jude Macdonald decided to make changes. Ollie Davies linked up with substitute Freddie Warren twice but neither could find the net. Freddie Warrens's side-footed effort went agonisingly past the post and then Ollie Davies fluffed his lines in front of an open goal. 1051 inside The Saffrons collectively gasped in disbelief.

But it did not deter Town's supporters player of the season. A deep cross from Tom Vickers found Davies, his perfectly executed header back across goal nestled into the far corner and my oh my did The Saffrons roar. Relief. The Town were one up and had momentum.

Just two minutes later, Ollie Davies turned creator to set up the returning James Stone. The big man instinctively headed home a fired-in cross from Davies from the left, similarly looping straight into the same corner of the net. With just five minutes to go, Newhaven had little time to answer back.

After Town wound down the clock with some wrestling in the corner flag the referee glanced at his watch. Full-time, Eastbourne Town had done it! Scenes of jubilation followed as Town players sprinted towards the hardcore supporters.

Many had made the journey from afar to be there. Choruses of "We are going up" and "Eastbourne Town is wonderful" intertwined with yellow and blue smoke filled the air.