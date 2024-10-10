Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eastbourne Town beat Erith Town 2-1 in their latest Isthmian south east tussle – on a day when the Sunshine Coast was living up to its name.

Despite injuries to key players James Stone, Leon Greig and Dan Hull, the hosts were looking to bounce back from a difficult loss last week away at Deal.

They had shown a lot of fight and played well but were punished in key moments. The visitors were also looking to get back on track after a 2-3 defeat to league leaders Beckenham Town.

The game started quickly with both teams wanting to impress on the other that they were not going to be outworked. The hosts and visitors were evenly matched for the first 20 minutes with Eastbourne just edging possession but not many clear-cut chances for either team.

Debutant, Harry Hammond, celebrates with his teamates after scoring the Eastbourne Town winner late in the game | Photo: Josh Claxton

It was a game of crosses without the finish, but ETFC looked comfortable enough with Winterton not being tested. It felt like the game needed a ‘moment’ to break the stalemate.

That moment arrived in the form of Erith’s keeper looking to casually roll the ball out oblivious to the wily Martin Ruda lurking beside him.

Ruda poked a foot out to intercept the ball and then was determined enough to win the scramble, which finished with him putting the ball in the back of the net.

Half-time seemed to do some favours for the visitors as the start of the second half resembled a tennis match more than a football match. It was back to being evenly balanced with the intensity of each team meaning neither could impose themselves fully.

Both teams made several substitutions to try and change this, but starter James Waters cut in from the right and powered a low shot towards the far corner, forcing the keeper to produce a fine save tipping it around the post for a corner.

This shot spurred on a spell of pressure from Eastbourne, however it didn’t accumulate to anything substantial. They would go on to regret not capitalising on this dominance when Erith found a way through against the run of play.

Their winger went on a mazy run down the right wing beating several of our defenders before cutting the ball back to the edge of the area where it was thumped in. 75 minutes in, and it was 1-1.

Eastbourne were looking slightly deflated after that setback but the substitution of Harry Hammond, coming on for his debut, felt like it might be important.

Erith’s tricky right winger broke free again and was one-on-one with Winterton who got down well at a crucial moment. The captain is always reliable in big moments.

A few minutes later the hosts were piling the pressure back on and a ball down the left was cut inside to Ruda who had the awareness to knock it further right to the substitute Hammond who coolly finished to snatch the win late on for the Town.

ETFC visit Hythe on Saturday.