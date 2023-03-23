Eastbourne Town failed to make it five wins in a row but could be reasonably pleased to take a point off SCFL premier leaders Broadbridge Heath.

Broadbridge Heath were without Ryan Brackpool due to suspension and Ollie Davies returned to the Town starting line-up after being named on the bench against Loxwood.

There was no goal for Town in the first three minutes – as there had been in their previous two fixtures – but the first shot came seven minutes in when a left-footed shot from Fletcher Holman went just wide.

Broadbridge Heath responded with a shot by Alex Barbary, forcing a save from Chris Winterton. The visitors charged forward again a minute later with Barbary heading goalwards but Winterton repeats his heroics.

Callum Barlow celebrates after putting Eastbourne Town ahead against the Bears | Picture: David Tungate

Adam Davidson was forced off with an injury in his 475th appearance after just 15 minutes. A suspected serious knee injury could put an end to his season. Read more about Davidson at the bottom of this report.

Broadbridge hit the post from long range and Town looked miles off the pace in the first 20 minutes.

Alfie Peacock got them firing and in the 21st minute the ball fell to Callum Barlow in the box and he made it 1-0.

Holman made a few sharp runs forward but the possession predominantly belonged to the Bears. Towards the end of the half, the Bears had a frantic attacking spell, forcing Town to scramble it away multiple times.

Adam Davidson has made 475 appearances for Eastbourne Town

Town started the second half slowly infuriating boss Jude MacDonald, with the Bears having numerous shots at goal.

Heath began to look like league leaders, but in the final third they were poor and Winterton wasn’t worked.

A promising run by Sean Terry ended with him dragging his shot just wide. Town went on the counter-attack with Holman shooting, but it hit the inside of the post and deflected out.

The Bears continued to dominate possession but the equaliser continued to evade them. Then some poor defending led to Broadbridge equalising courtesy of Charlie Parmiter.

Town looked to respond, charging forward with Jack Samways firing a shot which was saved.

Holman made a charging run but once again he hit the post.

Broadbridge continued to beat Town’s defenders, however very few shots hit the target.

Mason Doughty and Parmiter caused havoc on the wings for Heath but Town remained resolute in the middle of the park.

Broadbridge looked as though they could find a winner, but Doughty fired wide, bringing sighs of relief from Town.

Heath had a penalty appeal turned down by the referee who deemed it simulation and refused to point to the spot.

Both teams were looking for a winner in added time with Parmiter for the Bears and Waters for Town charging forward. However, despite both team's best efforts, it ended 1-1.

Town travel to Horsham YMCA this week.

475 not out for Adam Davidson

It was a big day at The Saffrons last Saturday as Eastbourne Town welcomed the league leaders for a top-four clash in the SCFL Premier. The game would finish 1-1 but there was a bigger story emerging from the 141-year-old club.

Adam Davidson, who spends his working day as a director of the estate agency, Eastbourne Property Shop, stepped foot onto the historic Saffrons turf to play his 475th game for them on Saturday.

Davidson has played in defence and midfield for Town first signed for the club back in 2003. He has bagged himself 18 goals over the years captained many sides – and was a key player in Towns title-winning 2006/07 season, achieving promotion to the Isthmian South League.

Current Eastbourne Town manager Jude Macdonald said: "Honestly, an incredible achievement. What a person, so much sacrifice over so many years. Feel really privileged to work with him but - most importantly - feel really privileged to know him.”

It was also a record that received a resounding wave of appreciation from the wider footballing community in Eastbourne and Sussex.

Comments included: "Top player and top man. Class achievement". "That sort of loyalty is very rare in this day and age. Congratulations!!". "Legend, congratulations Davo". These were just some of the comments praising the highly respected player.

Town keeper Chris Winterton said: "Unbelievable achievement!! great player and a real top class guy. Great to have him around the changing room. Let’s hope the injury isn’t as bad as first feared.”As stated by Winterton, Davidson suffered an injury, cutting short his landmark appearance. I guess the question now is, will Davidson return, will he reach the big 500? With only six games left this season and his playing future next season yet to be decided, we will just have to hope so…