A Brad Dolaghan double gave the Rebels their second win of the weekend as fellow play-off hopefuls Hampton and Richmond were beaten 2-0 at Woodside Road – putting Aarran Racine’s men up to fourth and looking ever more likely to claim a play-off spot.

At the other end of the standings, Eastbourne Borough won 2-0 at the home of relegation rivals Dartford thanks to a Yahya Bamba double. The three points take Borough above the Darts in the table and out of the bottom four – although one of the sides now in the bottom four, Taunton, have three games in hand, so Adam Murray’s men have plenty more points to secure.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter

The Sussex game of the day came in the Isthmian premier division at Horsham, who beat Bognor 5-4 to stay well in the hunt for a play-off place.

Worthing have had a six-point Easter weekend to reinvigorate their play-off push | Picture: Mike Gunn

SEVEN goals came in a mad firist half when James Hammond (2), Shamir Fenelon, Jack Strange and Daniel Ajakaiye all hit the target for the Hornets and Dan Gifford and Tommy-Lee Higgs replied for the Rocks. Higgs made it 5-3 in the second half then Gifford made the Hornets sweat with the Rocks’ fourth.

Hastings United are pushing themselves back into the play-off hunt in the same division – they won 2-1 at home to Folkestone thanks to first half goals by Davide Rodari, a minute into the game, and John Ufuah. The Us are now just five points off the play-off places.

Lewes and Whitehawk drew 1-1 at the Dripping Pan, with the Rooks’ Marcus Sablier cancelling out a Charlie Walker goal.

In the Isthmian south east division, Chichester City’s incredible run continued with a 2-0 win at home to Littlehampton – Josh Clack and Jimmy Wild securing City’s eighth straight win and ninth straight clean sheet. They’re now six points ahead of Lancing, who are the first side outside the play-off places.

Eastbourne Borough had a crucial win at Dartford | Picture: Lydia Redman

Lancing had Lukas Franzen-Jones to thank for a late equaliser that secured a 1-1 draw at Horndean – after Dan Howick and George Taggart, plus one Horndean player, had been sent off after a first-half flare-up.

Tressor Difika, Ibrahim Jalloh and Callum Donaghey scored the goals as Three Bridges won 3-2 at Burgess Hill, who replied through Tahjae Anderson and Jake Goodman. That win keeps Three Bridges in the play-off places.